Entered politics at an opportune time but that doesn’t make me an opportunist: Kamal Haasan

For actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who launched his political party in February this year, politics is not the next step in his journey but something “essential” to his existence. The screen idol said that his mission is to keep India as diverse as it is now while asserting that he has arrived in politics at an opportune time but it does not make him an opportunist.

“I am not an opportunist. Though I came at an opportune moment, that doesn’t make me an opportunist. I have a mission and I will deliver to the best of my capabilities. My mission is to keep India as diverse as it is,” Haasan, whose Vishwaroopam 2 is all set to hit theatres, told PTI in an interview.

He has been contemplating stepping into politics since 2000 while making the film “Hey Ram”, the actor said.

Haasan, who has launched his party– Makkal Needhi Maiam, says his dream is a Lokayukta bill that will make politicians answerable. “We have to find what is right for Tamil Nadu and who can do the best for Tamil Nadu as it stands. Who has ruined the state and who should go and to do that who can help me. These are very simple questions. If I honestly answer that, I will know my alliances,” he told the news agency.

Asked if he is up for an alliance with Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, he answered with a cryptic “anything is possible”.

Talking about politics, Haasan said this is the only way for him to challenge the “status quo” and “existing stagnation” in the state. “I used to think I am a ‘kalakar’ (artiste). Why should I indulge in these things… It’s about your personal duty towards civic society,” he said.

On the incidents of lynching in the country, women’s safety and the debate on freedom of speech, Haasan recalled the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. “The old man we shot dead said… the only day India will be a truly free country is when a girl is bejeweled and is able to walk in the middle of the night and safely walk back home.”

He said that even after 71 years of independence, things are in a bad shape and would like to make a change.

In another question on the portrayal of politicians on screen, he said most are villains but not all. “Cinema reflects society, that’s what they are reflecting. Let them change.”

With PTI inputs

