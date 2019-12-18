Kamal Haasan on new citizenship law: ‘Govt subverting Constitution, not solving issues’

When attacks against women are increasing day by day, this government is busy subverting the role of the Constitution instead of finding remedies to real issues, said Haasan. (Instagram/kamalhaasan; Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) When attacks against women are increasing day by day, this government is busy subverting the role of the Constitution instead of finding remedies to real issues, said Haasan. (Instagram/kamalhaasan; Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A day after moving a petition in the Supreme Court against the new citizenship law, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said what had happened at Jamia Millia Islamia and AMU were a slap on the face of Indian democracy.

Addressing a press meet in Chennai, he said the country was witnessing the beginning of the end of anti-national forces. “Instead of taking any step towards the problems faced by farmers and their suicides, the government is using religion to divide the country and the people. When attacks against women are increasing day by day, this government is busy subverting the role of the Constitution instead of finding remedies to real issues. This approach of the government itself is an attack on the country,” he said.

