Kamal Haasan’s MNM promises 50 lakh jobs for youth, monetisation of household labour

Ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled to take place on April 6, 2021, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan Wednesday released his party’s agenda for women and youth welfare and sports. MNM has said that if it comes to power, it will provide 50 lakh jobs to youth of the state, monetise household labour and ensure 50 per cent representation for women in every uniformed sector.

Haasan, who will be holding a public rally later on Wednesday, told reporters how his party aims to work for development of women and welfare of the youth.

Haasan said his party promises to give dignity and recognition to homemakers. It also aims to monetise household work and have 50 per cent representation for women in every uniformed sector.

To provide protection to women in distress, MNM will set up hostels in every district. Women can stay at night in these hostels for free in case of emergencies. Moreover, a system will be set up to follow up on complaints registered on the women’s helpline number (181).

The party will procure and distribute sanitary napkins via PDS for adolescent girls and women from poor, urban and rural backgrounds. A rural bank will be established in each district and it will be completely run by women and for women.

The party also promises to help single mothers by providing an umbrella of support, including education, skill-building, socio-economic support, etc. In collaboration with other NGOs, the government will provide infrastructure for women in public spaces (like bus stops and railway stations). A free reproductive health check-up will also to be organised once in every six months.

With a focus on youth welfare, MNM has said it would, on forming the government, provide 50 lakh job opportunities within their five-year term. “Guaranteed jobs within 100 square KMS from your pin code. Don’t seek work, work will seek you,” the party’s agenda reads.

It added that any youth employing five or more youths will be eligible for special financial incentives and E-bikes will be provided to first-time employees at zero-interest rates. Further, MNM aims to actively encourage youth exchange within and outside the state and country.

For sports development, MNM would lead a ‘Fit Tamil Nadu’ movement to foster discipline, time management and fitness among people.

As per the agenda, a world-class sports complex will be set up at every Panchayat Union level to churn out Olympic and World Champions from Tamil Nadu with private-public partnerships.

Every village panchayat will have a sports facility and a harmony park. The agenda noted that traditional village sports will be given a fillip. “Jallikattu will be made [a] more humane international sport,” it added. A special sports facility will also to be set up for persons with disabilities.

Late President APJ Abdul Kalam’s scientific advisor joins Kamal Haasan’s party

Ponraj Vellaichamy, who was the scientific advisor to President APJ Abdul Kalam, joined actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam on Wednesday. Haasan said Ponraj would serve as the party’s vice-president alongside Dr R Mahendran.

Ponraj said he started the Abdul Kalam Vision India party but couldn’t register it due to the hurdles posted by the BJP government. “I worked closely with Rajinikanth for over three years on formulating the policies. His party wasn’t able to take off unfortunately due to his health condition. Under these circumstances, I received an invite from Kamal Haasan. He said he began his political journey from Kalam’s house and wants to implement Kalam’s vision for the betterment of this state,” he said.

Ponraj added, “He said he has a created a platform and wants me to be a part of it. I invite all the youngsters and members running the welfare clubs in the Kalam sir’s name to come together and join MNM to take this state forward. If we are not able to create a change now, we will never be able to make it. My prediction is that MNM will win more than 100 seats in the upcoming election.”

Ponraj further said that APJ Abdul Kalam and Kamal Haasan had once travelled in the same flight from Cochin to Chennai and they had a long conversation. When he (Ponraj) asked Kalam about what he discussed with Haasan, Kalam replied that he had invited Haasan to join politics.