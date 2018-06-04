Kamal Haasan meets Kumaraswamy over Cauvery, says happy with CM’s response

Kamal Haasan said: “We are sharing the water. There are no two ways about it… happy to know that the Chief Minister is looking at it in the same manner.” Kamal Haasan said: “We are sharing the water. There are no two ways about it… happy to know that the Chief Minister is looking at it in the same manner.”

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday met Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru to discuss the contentious Cauvery waters issue. Addressing a joint press conference after the meeting, Kumaraswamy said the two states of Tamil and Karnataka must resolve the issue through dialogue. “Whatever problem is there we must equally share it…farmers from both states are important,” Kumaraswamy told reporters.

Expressing an urgent need to resolve the matter, Kumaraswamy said, people of both states have been fed up with the tussle over the division of waters as the issue has been ragging on for the last 100 years.

Haasan said he was happy with the chief minister’s response. “We are sharing the water. There are no two ways about it… happy to know that the Chief Minister is looking at it in the same manner,” he said.

“I see hope in the conversation with Kumaraswamy, the way forward will be found by people sharing similar mindsets,” he added.

When asked whether the release of actor Rajnikanth’s latest film Kaala in Karnataka was discussed, Haasan said this meeting was not about films but only politics. Pro-Kannada groups have been demanding a ban on the soon to be released film. Rajinikanth, they alleged, had made derogatory remarks against Karnataka over the Cauvery issue.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App