Kamal Haasan’s tongue should be cut off for Hindu terrorist remark, says Tamil Nadu minister

A day after Kamal Haasan stated free India’s first terrorist was a “Hindu”, while referring to Nathuram Godse, Tamil Nadu minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji on Monday said the actor-politician’s tongue should be cut off for the remark.

Bhalaji, who is no stranger to controversies, also sought a ban on Haasan’s political outfit Makkal Needhi Maiyam and sought Election Commission action against the actor-politician.

“His tongue should be cut of..he has said (free India’s first extremist) was a Hindu. Extremism has no religion, neither Hindu nor Muslim nor Christian,” the State Minister for Milk and Dairy Development said.

Accusing Haasan of “acting” to garner minority votes, Bhalaji said the MNM founder was only “spewing venom”.

“He is acting and making such remarks to garner minority votes. Why are you spewing venom. Every word (Haasan utters) is venom. Haasan’s party which is sowing violence should be banned and the Election Commission should act against him,” he said.

Known for his offhand remarks, Bhalaji had previously made news for saying PM Modi was “our daddy” and that private milk suppliers added chemicals to extend shelf life of their products.

Addressing an election campaign in Aravakurichi in Tamil Nadu on Friday night, Haasan said, “I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India’s first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it (terrorism, apparently) starts.”

Aravakurichi is one of the four Assembly constituencies where bypolls are scheduled on May 19. MNM has fielded S Mohanraj from this segment.

While Haasan’s remarks drew condemnation from the BJP, which accused him of indulging in “divisive politics”, the MNM leader found support from Congress and Dravidar Kazhagam.

One of the first to assail Haasan for his remarks was Modi biopic actor Vivek Oberoi, who said just like art, terror had no religion.

“Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artist. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Ghodse was a terrorist, why would you specify ‘Hindu’? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes?” tweeted Oberoi, who has been seen campaigning for BJP this election season.