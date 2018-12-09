Kamaal R Khan booked for obscene comments against LGBTQ community

Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan was booked by the police on Friday for allegedly making derogatory comments targeted at the LGBTQ community in a video on his YouTube channel.

The video, which has been viewed 2.83 lakh times, was uploaded on September 7, a day after the Supreme Court passed its verdict decriminalising consensual same-sex relations, which was previously punishable under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

Vadodara-based student Ujjawal Krishnam (19) had written to the local police on October 2 seeking criminal action against Khan for the remarks made in the video, in which he has used offensive language to refer to transgenders and men and women identifying themselves as homosexuals, the complaint states.

In his complaint, Krishnam said: “Kamaal Rashid Khan, a self-proclaimed Bollywood critic, in a recent video, can be seen delivering a hate speech against a specific community. Despite this (SC’s) remarkable judgment, this fellow didn’t stop to deliver a speech which can’t be called less than obscene, vulgar, derogatory and offensive.”

He also expressed surprise that in spite of the video logging nearly 9,000 dislikes, none of the viewers stepped forward to complain against Khan’s comments.

The Gujarat Police advised Krishnam to approach the police in Mumbai. Following Krishnam’s email to Mumbai Police, an FIR was filed against Khan at Bandra police station on Friday.

Khan has been booked for obscenity, promoting communal disharmony, passing statements aimed at causing hatred or enmity between classes and defamation under the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

“We will serve a notice to the accused to explain why he made those remarks. The investigation will then proceed,” said Girish Anavkar, the senior inspector, Bandra police station.