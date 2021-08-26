Kalyan Singh’s demise: AMU begins inquiry into posters critical of V-C’s condolence message

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Wednesday said it had started an internal inquiry after a few posters surfaced on the campus the night before condemning vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor for issuing a condolence message following the demise of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh on Saturday night.

The posters — under the heading “Praying for a criminal is an unforgiving crime” and attributed to the “students of Aligarh Muslim University” — were found at a few places on the campus, and criticised Kalyan Singh as his government was in power when the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was razed down by kar sevaks in 1992.

The posters read, “The condolent words of the VC of AMU on the demise of ex-chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh is not only a matter of shame but also hurting religious sentiments of our community since it is against the ethos, culture and tradition of AMU. Kalyan Singh is not only the main culprit in the demolition of Babri Masjid but also an offender of disdain with regard in Supreme Court order.”

AMU spokesperson M Shafey Kidwai told The Indian Express that an internal investigation by the proctor’s office was going on to find out if those involved were students or other miscreants.

Earlier in the day, Cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh said the message on the posters was against the country’s culture.

“All the political parties should condemn this and the university administration should take strict action against all those involved. It is unfortunate…” he said.