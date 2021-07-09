Condition of Kalyan Singh is stable and improving, confirm kin, hospital

Refuting rumours surrounding former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh’s health, both his kin and the hospital he is admitted in clarified that his condition is stable and improving.

Kalyan Singh’s grandson Sandeep Singh requested well wishers not to fall prey to the rumours. He said “Babuji” (Kalyan Singh) is healthy and would soon come back home from hospital “with the love, affection and blessings of all”.

Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), where he is admitted, in a health bulletin released on Friday morning said, “The condition of hon’ble Kalyan Singh ji, who is admitted in ICU of Critical care Medicine is better. He is hemodynamically stable… showing consistent improvement. His vital parameters are stable. He is communicative.” The hospital said that Singh is being treated by senior faculty members of Critical Care Medicine, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology.

“Mr Kalyan Singh is constantly improving and interacting with the ICU staff as well as his relatives,” said DK Dhiman, Director of SGPGIMS.

A day after BJP National President JP Nadda visited Kalyan Singh at SGPGIMS in Lucknow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was touched by the fact that Kalyan Singh remembered him during his conversation with Nadda late on Thursday night. “I was deeply touched to know that during his conversation with JP Nadda ji, Kalyan Singh ji remembered me. I also have many memories of my interactions with Kalyan Singh ji. Several of those memories came back to life. Talking to him has always been a learning experience,” PM Modi said on Twitter.

Wishing for his speedy recovery, the Prime Minister also spoke to Kalyan Singh’s grandson and enquired about his health. The Prime Minister also said that speaking to Kalyan Singh has always been a “learning experience”. “Countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singh ji. Yesterday, JP Nadda ji, CM Yogi Adityanath ji and others went to the hospital to meet him. I just spoke to his grandson and enquired about his health,” Modi tweeted.

While senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also visited Singh at Hospital this Friday, other leaders like Union Minister Rajnanth Singh have visited him in the hospital as well, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has visited Kalyan Singh twice in the hospital.

Former Governor of Gujarat, Kalyan Singh became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1992. The demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya took place during his tenure.

The 89-year-old leader, popularly known as “Babuji”, comes from Atrauli area of Aligarh district and has been a prominent Lodh face of Bhartiya Janta Party but more than that he has been synonymous to Ram Temple movement. He was also one of the accused in the Babri Demolition case along with leaders like Lal Krishna Advani, though he was later acquitted by the court.

His grandson Sandeep Singh, who is a minister in the Uttar Pradesh Government at present, represents Atrauli Assembly constituency in the state Assembly.

Kalyan Singh is a significant face for Bhartiya Janta Party in Uttar Pradesh, which is moving closer to 2022 Assembly polls. He has strong influence especially in western region of the state, and is believed to play a crucial role in the upcoming elections considering the way the government is taking forward Ram Temple construction and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is underlining it as one of the major achievements of both the Central and the state Government.