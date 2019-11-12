Kalyan Singh: Ayodhya verdict justified, accepted by all

Terming the recent Supreme Court judgment in Ayodhya case as ““justified, inclusive and accepted by all,” BJP leader Kalyan Singh, who was UP Chief Minister when the Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, on Monday said that with the path for the temple cleared, his “lifelong dream” was coming true. He also said the court’s decision was not a win or loss for anyone.

Talking to mediapersons for the first time after Saturday’s verdict, Singh said that the Ram mandir issue was connected to people’s emotions, culture and faith. Now, he said, he was waiting for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya that can “actually make Ayodhya feel like Ram’s land.”

“The 500-year-old issue was resolved on November 9 and the judgment is totally justified and most of all, it has involved everyone and no opposing voice was raised anywhere in the country. The desire and commitment of the whole society for a grand Ram temple is going to be realised. The Supreme Court has not given the ownership to one person but has asked to form a trust and this is a welcome thing,” said Singh.

He added that Ayodhya should now be developed in such a way that people can actually feel it is the land of Ram. “Ram and roti should go hand to hand in Ayodhya. Development should be such that everyone gets employment… I will go to Ayodhya but the day and time are yet to be decided,” he said.

On the ongoing trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case, in which he is an accused, Singh said, “The CBI gave a list of 39 witnesses against me. Only seven of them appeared. I do not know how much time it will take. There are a few questions which will be raised by lawyers and I have decided that I will answer those questions there only.”

He added that on the evening of December 6, 1992 he paid the price in the wake of the Babri demolition by taking moral responsibility and submitting his resignation from the Chief Minister’s post.

Asked if with the matter resolved, the BJP had lost an important electoral issue, Kalyan said he does not connect the Ram mandir issue with politics and pointed out that the matter was connected to emotions, culture and faith.