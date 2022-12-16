scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Kalpakkam fast breeder reactor nearly complete, says minister

FBRs are special kinds of nuclear reactors that generate more atomic fuel than they consume as they work.

Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh

The prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR) at the Kalpakkam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu is “nearly complete”, Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

During Question Hour, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi asked Singh about the progress on the reactor, saying the MoS had informed Parliament during the last Winter Session that the reactor will be completed by October 2022.

“Kalpakkam is one of the oldest reactors. We have four units and it is totally indigenous. The reactor that you have mentioned is nearly complete…If I might add over here, only in the last about eight-and-a-half years, many of the units have been made functional,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-12-2022 at 01:08:49 am
