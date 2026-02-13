Kalka-Shimla rail line: Northern Railway rolls out air brake coaches on UNESCO World Heritage section

Kalka-Shimla rail line latest news: Northern Railway (NR) on Thursday rolled out the first rake of Narrow Gauge (NG) coaches equipped with an indigenously-developed air brake system on the prestigious Kalka-Shimla UNESCO World Heritage rail line.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readFeb 13, 2026 03:14 PM IST
Northern Railway introduces Air Brake coaches on Kalka-Shimla line (Image: Northern Railway)Northern Railway introduces Air Brake coaches on Kalka-Shimla line (Image: Northern Railway)
Kalka-Shimla rail line latest news: Northern Railway (NR) on Thursday rolled out the first rake of Narrow Gauge (NG) coaches equipped with an indigenously-developed air brake system on the prestigious Kalka-Shimla UNESCO World Heritage rail line. In a statement, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway said: “The transition from traditional braking to the modern air brake system marks a technical milestone for the Kalka Workshop, where the conversion was executed.”

He further said that this modernisation effort ensures that the century-old charm of the Kalka-Shimla Railway is backed by 21st-century engineering, guaranteeing a safer and smoother ride for tourists from across the globe.

Kalka-Shimla rail line new rake

This upgraded rake commenced its inaugural journey today on train number 52453 Kalka-Shimla Express. The train, consisting of a 7-coach composition (14 units) and hauled by Loco No. 714 ZDM3D, departed Kalka station on schedule at 06:20 AM.

Key highlights of the Air Brake Coaches on Kalka-Shimla rail line

  • In-House Development: The air brake system was designed and integrated locally, showcasing Indian Railways’ commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat.
  • Enhanced Safety: The coaches feature modified bogies and trolleys upgraded to meet rigorous safety standards, essential for the steep gradients and sharp curves of the Himalayan terrain.
  • Operational Efficiency: The new system provides superior braking controllability and efficiency compared to older vacuum brake systems.

“The introduction of air brake coaches reflects our dual commitment to preserving the heritage of the Kalka-Shimla line while ensuring that our passengers benefit from modern safety standards and cost-effective technological advancements,” Ashok Kumar Verma, General Manager, Northern Railway said.

As safety remains the paramount priority for this World Heritage section. Thus, before entering passenger service, the coaches underwent a comprehensive evaluation process:

  • RDSO Trials: Extensive oscillation trials, Emergency Braking Distance (EBD) tests, and controllability trials.
  • Statutory Compliance: Successful validation by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).
  • Operational Sanction: Final approval for passenger service was accorded by the General Manager, Northern Railway.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
