Kalka-Shimla rail line: Northern Railway rolls out air brake coaches on UNESCO World Heritage section

Kalka-Shimla rail line latest news: Northern Railway (NR) on Thursday rolled out the first rake of Narrow Gauge (NG) coaches equipped with an indigenously-developed air brake system on the prestigious Kalka-Shimla UNESCO World Heritage rail line. In a statement, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway said: “The transition from traditional braking to the modern air brake system marks a technical milestone for the Kalka Workshop, where the conversion was executed.”

He further said that this modernisation effort ensures that the century-old charm of the Kalka-Shimla Railway is backed by 21st-century engineering, guaranteeing a safer and smoother ride for tourists from across the globe.