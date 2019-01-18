KALIA scheme: Polls in mind, Odisha withdrew Rs 734 cr from Contingency Fund, says BJP

The BJP on Thursday slammed the Odisha government after a letter from the finance department revealed the withdrawal of over Rs 734 crore from the state’s Contingency Fund (CF) for implementation of KALIA scheme.

Advertising

Kalia — meaning Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation — completed its first phase of registration Tuesday. Under the scheme, Rs 10,180 crore will be spent over three years until 2020-21 to provide assistance to cultivators and landless agricultural labourers.

BJP spokesperson Pitambar Acharya said, “Keeping polls in mind, they used Contingency Fund that is meant for natural disasters like Titli and Phailin.”

Congress’s Narasingha Mishra, said, “The step (withdrawal for KALIA from Contingency Fund) is contrary to law”.

Responding to the charges, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya said, “Where is it written in the Constitution that Contingency Fund is meant only for natural disasters?”

Advertising

An official overseeing KALIA said the legality of withdrawing from the Contingency Fund was vetted by top law officers in the state. “The Governor has sanctioned it,” said the official.