Telangana: Kaleshwaram irrigation project inaugurated

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project — the world’s largest irrigation and drinking water system — was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy were also present at the inauguration.

The project will provide water for irrigation and drinking purposes to about 45 lakh acres in 20 of the 31 districts in Telangana, apart from Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The project cost is at Rs 80,000 crore but is expected to rise to Rs 1 lakh crore by the time it is completely constructed.

The project has set many records with the world’s longest water tunnels, aqueducts, underground surge pools, and biggest pumps.