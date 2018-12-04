Kalburgi probe team now includes officials from SIT that probed Gauri Lankesh case

A Week after the Supreme Court came down hard on the Karnataka government for failing to complete investigation into the August 30, 2015, murder of Kannada scholar M M Kalburgi, the CID of the state police has re-constituted its probe team with several officers from the SIT that investigated the Gauri Lankesh murder case at its helm.

The CID has appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police T Rangappa, a key investigator in journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder case, as the new investigating officer in Kalburgi murder case. He will be assisted by several CID officers who were also a part of murder probe of the journalist.

CID Director General of Police, Praveen Sood, reconstituted the probe team after the Supreme Court on November 26 rapped the Karnataka government, saying it was “doing nothing” in the M M Kalburgi murder.

Investigations by the SIT into Lankesh’s murder has already revealed that the journalist and Kalburgi were killed with the same gun. Earlier this year, the SIT had provided the CID a report stating that a few persons arrested in connection with Lankesh’s murder were also involved in the Kannada scholar’s murder.

“We have been able to crack open the Kalburgi case through investigations in the Lankesh murder case, but there is still a lot of work left to collect evidence in the case which occurred over three years ago,” police sources associated with the SIT and the CID said.