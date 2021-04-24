Kalawati Bhuria, Congress MLA from Jobat seat of Madhya Pradesh, dies of Covid

Congress MLA from Jobat constituency of Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district, Kalawati Bhuriya (49), died in the wee hours of Saturday owing to Covid-related complications. She was undergoing treatment at a Shalby hospital in Indore over the past two weeks.

Kalawati, who was a four-time district panchayat president from the adjoining Jhabua district, had won the elections in 2018 from Jobat in Alirajpur.

Kalawati, a tribal leader, is the niece of Union minister Krantilala Bhuriya and cousin of Congress Youth President Vikrant Bhuriya.

She reportedly succumbed to Covid after suffering 70 per cent damage to her lungs.

Offering condolences to her family, state Congress president Kamal Nath said, “I am saddened to hear of the demise of our Congress MLA Kalawati Bhuriya. She was a committed, active, hardworking MLA who was extremely attached to the people of her constituency and always fought for their rights.”

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also remembered Kalwali as a hardworking MLA who stood for the rights of the people of her constituency. “She was a soft-spoken, affable MLA fought for the rights of the common man,” tweeted Chouhan.