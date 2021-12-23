Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar: ‘Surrogacy Bill was like putting the cart before the horse’

Our country has, for long, awaited the legislation on Assisted Reproductive Technology…. So, it is at least laudable that the Hon. Minister and the government have brought this Bill, though the Surrogacy Bill was like putting the cart before the horse. It was brought here before. Surrogacy cannot take place unless in-vitro fertilization takes place. So, we brought the cart; now we are bringing the horse.

What I would like to say is this. I completely agree with Mr Karti (Chidambaram) here in point about the exclusion of single parents, transgenders and LGBT couples at this age; they should be brought in. They also have a right to become parents….

Before we go deep into the Bill, from my side, I would like to elaborate a little bit on the procedure. It is because the procedure has a great significance to this Bill today. As Dr (Heena) Gavit was saying that ovarian hyperstimulation might take place. Ovarian hyperstimulation is a killer disease. It is not talking about Gynaecology. Sometimes an IVF laboratory is mixed up with a pathological laboratory. It has nothing in common… A pathologist knows nothing about the IVF….

It is a very humble moment for me. I am this country’s first Transvaginal Ultrasound Sonologist…. Hon. Minister should give a thought to the things I have been speaking about. This Bill has to be changed…. It has to go to scrutiny and the Board must be manned by people who know the subject. But banks have to be completely abolished unless it is associated with an IVF laboratory manned by people who know the subject…. If a pathologist has been working on IVF for 30 years, welcome them. If a gynecologist is working on IVF for 30 years, welcome them. Otherwise, every gynecologist is not an IVF specialist because it is not taught in MBBS or MD curriculum….