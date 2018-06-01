Kairana, Noorpur loss: BJP lawmaker targets CM Yogi Adityanath on Facebook

BJP lawmaker Shyam Prakash. (Source: Facebook/Shyam Prakash) BJP lawmaker Shyam Prakash. (Source: Facebook/Shyam Prakash)

A day after the BJP was defeated by the Opposition in the Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, one of its own lawmakers on Friday took to social media to criticise Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the poor performance.

In a satirical poem posted on Facebook, Shyam Prakash said he was saddened by BJP’s continuous losses in the bypolls and that it is time for the party to work harder. “First it was Gorakhpur, then Phulpur and now Kairana and Noorpur. I am saddened by BJP’s defeat in these seats,” Prakash posted on Facebook.

He added, “Yogi became the CM because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal. Corruption is on the rise, precisely why people are working with their own mind. The party must work harder. We must, rest it is all up to you.”

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Samajwadi Party (SP) wrested the Kairana and Noorpur seats from the BJP, respectively, on Thursday. In Kairana, RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan, supported by the Congress, SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), defeated BJP’s Mriganka Singh. In Noorpur, SP candidate Naeemul Hasan, supported by the Congress, BSP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), defeated BJP candidate Avni Singh.

Polling for the Kairana seat was necessitated after it fell vacant following the death of BJP MP and Mriganka’s father Hukum Singh.

In March, the saffron party lost Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat and deputy CM Keshav Maurya’s Phulpur seat to the SP-BSP alliance.

