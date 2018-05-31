Kairana Lok Sabha Bye-Election Results 2018 highlights: Defeat for those who do not believe in democracy, says Akhilesh on RLD’s win

Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Kairana Lok Sabha Bye-Election Results 2018 highlights: Meanwhile, in Noorpur Assembly, Samajwadi Party candidate Naeemul Hasan defeated his nearest BJP rival Avni Singh and won by 6,211 votes.

By: Express Web Desk Curated by Shreyasi Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 31, 2018 10:47:37 pm
Kairana Bypoll Results 2018 highlights: People stand in a queue to cast their vote during Kairana parliamentary constituency re-polls, at a polling station, in Shamli on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo) Kairana Bypoll Results 2018 highlights: People stand in a queue to cast their vote during Kairana parliamentary constituency re-polls, at a polling station, in Shamli on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Kairana Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2018 Live Updates: In a major boost for the opposition ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Tabassum Hasan won the Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll, defeating her nearest BJP rival Mriganka Singh on Thursday. After the ninth round of counting, Hasan, who is supported by the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, was leading by 49,000 votes. The Election Commission had ordered repolling after receiving complaints of technical glitches in EVM-VVPAT machines during the bye-election on Monday. While a voter turnout of 61 per cent was recorded yesterday, Monday’s polling had witnessed a turnout of 54 per cent.

The bye-election to the Kairana seat was necessitated after it fell vacant following the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh. His daughter Mriganka Singh is BJP’s candidate in the bypoll, contesting against Tabassum.

Meanwhile, in Noorpur Assembly, Samajwadi Party candidate Naeemul Hasan defeated BJP’s Avni Singh and won by 6,211 votes.

Live Blog

Kairana Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2018 was announced on Thursday. Click here to read Assembly Bypoll Results in Malayalam and Bengali.

21:30 (IST) 31 May 2018
Lessons to be learnt from victories and defeat, tweets RaGa

Taking to Twitter, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi congratulated all the winners and said, "Congratulations to all the winners in the by polls, across India. Valuable lessons to be learnt from the victories & defeats for all parties. I want to thank all the workers & leaders of the Congress party for their hard work & dedication in these elections. God bless you all."

20:28 (IST) 31 May 2018
Time for change, tweets Congress' Surjewala
19:43 (IST) 31 May 2018
Tabassum Hasan: First Muslim MP elected from UP since 2014

Begum Tabassum Hasan, who won the Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll on  RLD ticket, is not an unfamiliar face in UP politics. Tabassum has the backing of Congress, SP and BSP against BJP’s Mriganka Singh. With the victory, Tabassum has become the only Muslim MP from Uttar Pradesh since 2014. READ PROFILE HERE.

18:18 (IST) 31 May 2018
United opposition takes away crucial seats

After losing Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP suffered yet another setback today as the RLD and SP wrested the Kairana and Noorpur Assembly seats from it respectively. In Kairana, RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan, supported by the Congress, SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), defeated her nearest BJP rival BJP Singh. In Noorpur, SP candidate Naeemul Hasan, supported by the Congress, BSP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), defeated BJP candidate Avni Singh. READ FULL REPORT HERE.

16:02 (IST) 31 May 2018

On the results, Union minister Rajnath Singh told ANI, "To take a giant leap, you will have to take two steps back. We will take a giant leap in the future."

16:00 (IST) 31 May 2018
Bypoll results reflect anger against Modi govt: Kejriwal

With the BJP facing a drubbing in the bye-elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the results reflected the anger against the Modi government. He tweeted, "Today's results reflect that there is a lot of anger against the Modi government. Until now people were asking what is the option. Today, people are saying Modi ji in not an alternative. Remove him first."

15:35 (IST) 31 May 2018
People have given a befitting reply to BJP: Akhilesh on RLD's win

While addressing the media, Akhilesh said, "This is a victory for the poor and the farmers. The BJP has always tried to deflect attention from real issues. This is a defeat for those who do not believe in democracy. People have given a befitting reply to the BJP."

15:24 (IST) 31 May 2018
Akhilesh Yadav congratulates party workers

Congratulating party workers and alliance members, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Congratulations to the people, activists, candidates and all united parties of Kairana and Noorpur! The defeat of the ruling party in Kairana is the defeat of their politics that divides the country in their own laboratory. This is the beginning of the victory of the people who believe in unity and the end of egoistic power."

15:02 (IST) 31 May 2018
The alliance has emerged strong, says BJP's Mriganka Singh

"Several people did vote for the BJP but with a lead of some thousand votes, the alliance has won. I would like to congratulate the candidate. The alliance has emerged strong and we have to prepare ourselves better for the future," Mriganka Singh told ANI on Tabassum Hasan leading by 49,000 votes.

14:29 (IST) 31 May 2018

After 20 rounds of counting, Tabassum Hasan polled 4,01,464 votes, while her nearest rival, BJP's Mriganka Singh, got 3,52,173 votes, the election office said.

14:06 (IST) 31 May 2018
13:56 (IST) 31 May 2018

Reacting to the RLD leading in Kairana LS bypoll, RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary said, "Would like to thank all parties who supported us, thank Akhilesh ji, Mayawati ji, Rahul ji, Sonia ji, CPI(M), AAP and others. Jinnah hara, Ganna jeeta."

13:30 (IST) 31 May 2018

Uttar Pradesh's ruling BJP today stared at major electoral upsets with the joint opposition candidate, RLD's Tabassum Hasan, leading by over 42,734 votes in the Kairana Lok Sabha constituency and the SP ahead in the Noorpur Assembly seat.

13:23 (IST) 31 May 2018

Tabassum Hasan said, "Modi government is lying for the past four years. They have not done anything good for the people of India."

13:18 (IST) 31 May 2018
If elected, Tabassum Hasan will be the first Muslim MP from Uttar Pradesh since 2014

If elected, Tabassum Hasan will be the first Muslim MP from Uttar Pradesh since 2014

13:06 (IST) 31 May 2018

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party has won Uttar Pradesh's Noorpur seat by 6211 votes.

12:51 (IST) 31 May 2018
Latest vote count

Tabassum Hasan has polled 2,31,965 votes while her nearest rival, BJP's Mriganka Singh has got 1,94,875 votes till now, the election office said.

12:34 (IST) 31 May 2018
Bye-election Results 2018: 10 things to know

Today’s bypolls results will be a key indicator of the voters’ mood, sending out a message to political parties on how to strategise for the Lok Sabha elections 2019.  All eyes are on Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana seat that is being seen as a test for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi given that the BJP suffered setbacks recently in Phoolpur and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seats in the state. Click here to read the 10 things you should know about the bypoll results today

12:32 (IST) 31 May 2018
Here is how you can check bye-election results on Election Commission of India website

Once the counting is completed, the results will be available on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website (http://eci.nic.in). Meanwhile, you can also track the results in real-time at The Indian Express. Read More

12:27 (IST) 31 May 2018
15th round of counting over, RLD maintains lead

So, now after the 15th round of counting, RLD's Tabassum Hasan is still leading by 42,734 votes over BJP's Mriganka Singh. The margin is increasing continuously.

12:25 (IST) 31 May 2018
In 2014, BJP's Hukum Singh had won with 5,65,909 votes

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Hukum Singh from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won in Kairana with 5,65,909 votes defeating Samajwadi Party's Nahid Hasan. Nahid had got 3,29,081 votes.

12:21 (IST) 31 May 2018
In 2009, BSP was the winner from Kairana

In 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Tabassum Begum who was then contesting from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had won in Kairana.

12:18 (IST) 31 May 2018
In 2004, RLD's Anuradha Choudhary was the winner

In 2004 Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Anuradha Choudhary had won in Kairana with 5,23,923 votes defeating BSP's Shah Nawaz who had got 1,81,509 votes.

11:55 (IST) 31 May 2018
13th round over, RLD leads by 41, 391 seats

Tabassum Hasan now leading by 41,391 votes over BJP's Mriganka Singh after the 13th round of counting,

11:35 (IST) 31 May 2018

Asked about the farmers’ concern, BJP's Mriganka said the situation has improved. “The chief minister himself has taken a lot of interest in the issue. And he has himself addressed their grievances. And this problem arose because there was a bump in the production of sugarcane and the output was I think three times over. So, it was beyond capacity. But the payment that has been released is already more than what was happening in the previous years. And whatever payment is left, we updated it very soon. The farmers are with us,” said Mriganka.

11:19 (IST) 31 May 2018
Path for united opposition is clear in 2019, says Tabassum Hasan

"This is the victory of truth. I still stand by what I said, there has been a conspiracy and we do not want any future elections to be conducted on EVM machines. The path for the united opposition is clear in 2019," said RLD's Tabassum Hasan on her lead in trends of Kairana Lok Sabha by-poll.

11:16 (IST) 31 May 2018

Kairana constituency has six sugar mills. In the current 2017-18 season (October-September), the six mills have, as on May 18, bought sugarcane worth Rs 1,778.49 crore at the UP government’s State Advised Price (SAP) of Rs 315-325 per quintal. Of this, they were to pay Rs 1,695.25 crore within 14 days of purchase but have so far disbursed just Rs 888.03 crore. That translates into Rs 807.22 crore in arrears – for a single constituency.

11:05 (IST) 31 May 2018

Tabassum Hasan, however, outrightly rejected the reports of Hindu exodus from the area. “There was no exodus from Kairana in the first place. Both Hindus and Muslims have been living here in harmony for generations. The exodus issue was flagged only to divert attention from important issues, to add a communal colour to the elections and divide voters,” she said.

11:04 (IST) 31 May 2018

On being asked about the issue of Hindu exodus, the candidates aired divergent views. “The exodus of Hindu families from Kairana has stopped,” said Mriganka, adding that “Before the 2017 UP Assembly elections, hundreds of Hindu families had fled from Kairana out of fear and harassment. However, after the BJP government under Yogi Adityanath was formed, the law and order scenario in the region has improved.” 

11:03 (IST) 31 May 2018
RLD confident of win

“Now, there is no contest left in the bye-election. We are going to win with a huge margin in the range of 3-4 lakh votes,” RLD chief Masood Ahmad had said.

11:02 (IST) 31 May 2018

Tabassum Hasan’s candidature got a boost after Lok Dal candidate Kanwar Hasan joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal at a meeting held in Kairana in the presence of Jayant Chaudhary, the national vice-president of RLD.

10:58 (IST) 31 May 2018

Kairana hit the national headlines before the 2017 UP assembly elections after the local MP Hukum Singh raised the issue of Hindu exodus from the area. The bypoll in the seat has been necessitated following the death of Hukum Singh.

10:57 (IST) 31 May 2018
How retaining Kairana has suddenly become tougher for BJP

With the JD(S) and the Congress joining hands to keep the BJP out of power in Karnataka, all eyes are now on Uttar Pradesh. The bypolls hold much importance for the ruling BJP after the recent drubbing in the Gorakhpur and Phoolpur bypolls where arch rivals Samajwadi Party tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party to defeat the saffron party. Read More

10:40 (IST) 31 May 2018
RLD takes lead by 32,600 votes

After nine rounds of counting, RLD's Tabassum Hasan leading by 32,600 votes over BJP's Mriganka Singh, in Kairana

10:23 (IST) 31 May 2018

Tabassum is the wife of ex-MP Munawwar Hasan, who appeared several times in her campaign pictures.

10:22 (IST) 31 May 2018
SP supporting Tabassum, but Akhilesh Yadav didn't campaign for her

Even though the SP is supporting Tabassum Begum, party president Akhilesh Yadav did not campaign for her. The RLD has got support from the Lok Dal nominee Kanwar Hasan, who joined the RLD last week and extended support to his sister-in-law, Tabassum, claiming he wanted to prevent the division of Muslim votes.

10:19 (IST) 31 May 2018
Leaders campaigned extensively for Kairana bye-elections

The BJP has raised issues like the Muzaffarnagar riots and the alleged exodus of Hindus from the region during the campaign. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed two rallies in Kairana, and recalled Jat youths Sachin and Gaurav who were allegedly killed before the riots. Over a dozen ministers of the state and central governments and many MPs and MLAs also campaigned in Kairana.

10:15 (IST) 31 May 2018

After the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, Jats moved away from the RLD, and supported the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections of the following year. This time, RLD chief Ajit Singh and his son Jayant Chaudhary have visited nearly every village to ask for votes on famers’ issues. The RLD has no MP currently, and its lone MLA in UP joined the BJP recently after being expelled for cross-voting in the BJP’s favour in the Rajya Sabha elections. “This is not about the existence of the party, it is a fight for the existence of farmers,” Jayant Chaudhary said.

10:11 (IST) 31 May 2018
Of Kairana’s 16 lakh voters, nearly 5.5 lakh are Muslim; Jat and Gujjars have 1.5 lakh voters each

So, of Kairana’s 16 lakh voters, nearly 5.5 lakh are Muslim. Jats and Gujjars have about 1.5 lakh votes each. A large section of Gujjars, Kashyaps, Vaishyas, and Saini voters support the BJP. But it is the Jat vote that is going to be significant.

10:08 (IST) 31 May 2018

A senior BSP leader who had attended a meeting with party chief Mayawati in Lucknow last week said, “Behenji has asked us to work to defeat the BJP. But she has not asked us to support any particular candidate. Hence, no directive has been given to party cadres, and supporters are free to choose the candidate they want to support.”

Voters arrive to cast their vote at a polling station in Kairana on Monday. (PTI) Voters arrive to cast their vote at a polling station in Kairana on Monday.

Opposition parties -- Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal --  and the ruling BJP had complained of electronic voting machines (EVM) malfunctioning at several booths on Monday following which the Election Commission had replaced EVMs at certain booths and called for repolling at others. The repoll began at 7 am and ended at 5 pm in 23 polling stations at Nakur, 44 in Gangoh and one station at Thana Bhawan in Saharanpur and five in Shamli.

