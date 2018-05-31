Kairana Lok Sabha Bye-Election Results 2018 highlights: Defeat for those who do not believe in democracy, says Akhilesh on RLD’s win

Kairana Bypoll Results 2018 highlights: People stand in a queue to cast their vote during Kairana parliamentary constituency re-polls, at a polling station, in Shamli on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo) Kairana Bypoll Results 2018 highlights: People stand in a queue to cast their vote during Kairana parliamentary constituency re-polls, at a polling station, in Shamli on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Kairana Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2018 Live Updates: In a major boost for the opposition ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Tabassum Hasan won the Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll, defeating her nearest BJP rival Mriganka Singh on Thursday. After the ninth round of counting, Hasan, who is supported by the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, was leading by 49,000 votes. The Election Commission had ordered repolling after receiving complaints of technical glitches in EVM-VVPAT machines during the bye-election on Monday. While a voter turnout of 61 per cent was recorded yesterday, Monday’s polling had witnessed a turnout of 54 per cent.

The bye-election to the Kairana seat was necessitated after it fell vacant following the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh. His daughter Mriganka Singh is BJP’s candidate in the bypoll, contesting against Tabassum.

Meanwhile, in Noorpur Assembly, Samajwadi Party candidate Naeemul Hasan defeated BJP’s Avni Singh and won by 6,211 votes.

