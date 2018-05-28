Kairana Lok Sabha Bye-Election 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: Faulty EVMs affecting polling, allege SP, RLD

Kairana Lok Sabha Bye Election 2018: Voting for the Kairana Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh began on Monday at 7 am. The Kairana parliamentary constituency has five assembly segments — Shamli, Thana Bhawan and Kairana in Shamli district, and Gangoh and Nakur in Saharanpur district.
Today’s vote for the vacant Lok Sabha seat in the state will test the potential of a united opposition in the state that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept in 2014 and 2017. The bypoll hold much importance for the ruling BJP after the recent drubbing in the Gorakhpur and Phoolpur bye-election where arch rivals Samajwadi Party tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party to defeat the saffron party.
The Kairana bypoll was necessitated following the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh in February. To cash in on the sympathy wave towards Singh’s family, the BJP has fielded his daughter Mriganka in Kairana, while RLD has nominated Tabassum Hasan, who has the support of the BSP, SP and Congress. With independent MLA Kanwar Hasan joining the RLD this week, it will virtually be a two-way contest.
Over 54 per cent polling was recorded in the Kairana Lok Sabha constituency on Monday, amid complaints of EVM malfunctioning. A voter turnout of 54.17 per cent was registered, an Election Commission official told PTI.
In the Kairana Lok Sabha constituency, over 43 per cent polling was recorded till 4 pm today.
Meanwhile, a voter turnout of 57 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in Noorpur assembly by-election, reports ANI.
We demanded from EC, re-polling in places where more than 1 & a half hours were wasted & extra time after 6 pm for voters in places where less time was wasted so that they can vote: RG Yadav, SP after multi-party delegation met Election Commission over by-polls in Kairana&Noorpur pic.twitter.com/TcsUS5ItsY— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 28, 2018
RLD spokesman Anil Dubey said there are reports of EVM malfunctioning in both the constituencies, especially in areas where the RLD-SP have influence. "We (RLD and SP) are going to meet the CEO to lodge a formal complaint in this regard," Dubey said.
-PTI
Over 21 per cent polling was recorded till 11 am in Kairana parliamentary constituency while 22 per cent votes were polled in Noorpur Assembly constituency where bypolls are underway. According to Election Commission, Kairana recorded 21.34 per cent polling, while the polling percentage in Noorpur Assembly constituency was 22 per cent.
-PTI
As the polling is underway in bye-elections to Kairana and Noorpur assembly constituencies, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has raised concerns about the reported malfunctioning of voting machines in some areas.
"Upchunav mein jagah jagah se EVM kharab hone ki khabrein aa rahi hain, lekin phir bhi apne matadhikar ke liye zaroor jayen aur apna kartavya nibhayan," Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Twitter.
According to the Election Commission, till 9 am, Kairana recorded 10.20 per cent polling, while the polling percentage in Noorpur Assembly constituency was six per cent, reports PTI.
"There are reports that in Noorpur, 140 EVMs are faulty which is because they have tampered. There are similar reports from Kairana. They (BJP) want to avenge defeat in Phulpur and Gorakhpur, which is why they want to defeat us at any cost," ANI quotes Rajendra Chaudhary, Samajwadi Party, as saying.
Meanwhile, a voter turnout of six per cent has been recorded till 9 am in Noorpur assembly by-election., reports ANI.
In the first two hours, the voter turnout has been slow and only 12 per cent polling has been recorded in Kairana parliamentary seat, IANS quoted a poll official as saying.
The Election Commission has deputed 53 companies of the para-military forces here and 10 companies of the provincial armed constabulary (PAC) for the high stake polls in the state, reports IANS
In the general assembly elections in 2014, Hukum Singh had won the seat with 5,65,909 votes, followed by SP's Nahid Hasan who bagged 3,29,081 votes.
The counting of votes will take place on May 31.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in the run-up to the bye-election ,had raised the issue of Muzaffarnagar riots and appealed to people not to give “anti-social” elements the opportunity to trigger riots in western Uttar Pradesh. Thrice in his speech during an election rally last Thursday, Adityanath named Jat youths Sachin and Gaurav, who were allegedly lynched in Kawaal village of Muzaffarnagar in 2013 after they accused Shahnawaz Qureshi for harassing their relative and allegedly killed him. That incident had led to a mahapanchayat meet that was followed by riots between Jats and Muslims in western Uttar Pradesh.
In Kairana, there are 12 candidates in the fray. The opposition is hoping that by consolidating the anti-BJP votes, they would be able to repeat the results of the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bye-elections where the ruling party suffered an unexpected defeat, especially after Lok Dal candidate Kanwar Hasan pulled himself out of the bypoll fray and embraced the RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal).
The ruling BJP, on the other hand, would be making extra effort to retain both the seats, (Kairana and Noorpur) to try and send a message to voters, party cadres -- as well as opposition parties -- that the drubbing in the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bye-elections were a closed chapter now, and that it was still strong in western UP.
For those who don't know, Kairana parliamentary constituency has five assembly segments -- Shamli, Thana Bhawan and Kairana in Shamli district, and Gangoh and Nakur in Saharanpur district.
Voting for the Kairana parliamentary seat is likely to continue till 6 pm.
Voting stalled at Public Inter College, Kairana due to faulty VVPAT, reports ANI.
The major issues in this bypoll are law and order and the woes of sugarcane growers. The farmers in the constituency have been losing patience over the delay in payment by the sugar mill owners. Kairana constituency has six sugar mills. In the current 2017-18 season (October-September), the six mills have, as on May 18, bought sugarcane worth Rs 1,778.49 crore at the UP government’s State Advised Price (SAP) of Rs 315-325 per quintal. Of this, they were to pay Rs 1,695.25 crore within 14 days of purchase but have so far disbursed just Rs 888.03 crore. That translates into Rs 807.22 crore in arrears – for a single constituency.
In all, there are 160,962,8 voters in Kairana of which 873,120 men, 736,431 women and 77 of the third gender, reports IANS.
The Haryana government has already declared a paid holiday for its employees, who are registered voters in Kairana, where Lok Sabha bye-election will be held tomorrow. The BJP dispensation in the state has granted casual leave (paid) to all such employees working in government offices, educational institutes, boards and corporations, according to an official statement.
-PTI
BJP MP Kanta Kardam was on Saturday booked for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct by inciting religious sentiments in her speech on Tuesday. Kardan had allegedly made the remarks inciting religious sentiments during an election meeting at Nukud town in Saharanpur district, the police said.
-PTI
Tabassum Hasan, however, outrightly rejected the reports of Hindu exodus from the area. “There was no exodus from Kairana in the first place. Both Hindus and Muslims have been living here in harmony for generations. The exodus issue was flagged only to divert attention from important issues, to add a communal colour to the elections and divide voters,” she said.
Of Kairana’s 16 lakh voters, nearly 5.5 lakh are Muslim. Jats and Gujjars have about 1.5 lakh votes each. A large section of Gujjars, Kashyaps, Vaishyas, and Saini voters support the BJP. But it is the Jat vote that is going to be significant.
Tabassum Begum of Ajit Singh’s RLD is contesting against the BJP’s Mriganka Singh, the daughter of the late BJP leader Hukum Singh, whose death in February has necessitated the by-election. Tabassum Begum has the support of the SP and the Congress.
Voting in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana Lok seat begins. Apart from Kairana, bypoll to Noorpur assembly constituency in the state is also being held.
Hello. Voting for the Kairana Lok Sabha seat, which fell vacant after the death of Humum Singh, will begin in a short while. Follow the Indian Express live blog for all the latest developments related to the by election here.