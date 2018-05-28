Kairana Lok Sabha Bye-Election 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: Faulty EVMs affecting polling, allege SP, RLD

Kairana: Voters arrive to cast their vote at a polling station, during Kairana constituency Assembly by-election, at Kairana, on Monday, May 28, 2018. (Source: PTI) Kairana: Voters arrive to cast their vote at a polling station, during Kairana constituency Assembly by-election, at Kairana, on Monday, May 28, 2018. (Source: PTI)

Kairana Lok Sabha Bye Election 2018: Voting for the Kairana Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh began on Monday at 7 am. The Kairana parliamentary constituency has five assembly segments — Shamli, Thana Bhawan and Kairana in Shamli district, and Gangoh and Nakur in Saharanpur district.

Today’s vote for the vacant Lok Sabha seat in the state will test the potential of a united opposition in the state that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept in 2014 and 2017. The bypoll hold much importance for the ruling BJP after the recent drubbing in the Gorakhpur and Phoolpur bye-election where arch rivals Samajwadi Party tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party to defeat the saffron party.

The Kairana bypoll was necessitated following the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh in February. To cash in on the sympathy wave towards Singh’s family, the BJP has fielded his daughter Mriganka in Kairana, while RLD has nominated Tabassum Hasan, who has the support of the BSP, SP and Congress. With independent MLA Kanwar Hasan joining the RLD this week, it will virtually be a two-way contest.

