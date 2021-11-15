2014 ‘exodus’: Shamli DM orders survey to identify Kairana families who have returned

More than a week after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited families who were allegedly forced out of Kairana in Shamli district between 2014 and 2016, and promised them compensation and “security”, the District Magistrate has said that they have started an exercise to prepare a list of people “who had left Kairana because of the law and order problem and have now returned”.

“After conducting the survey, we will prepare a list of people who left Kairana town in 2013-14 following the law and order issue and have now returned. The list will also include people who left Kairana because of financial losses they suffered due to the law and order problem. A team of Revenue Department will identify such families and prepare a list with the help of locals,” District Magistrate (Shamli) Jasjit Kaur told The Indian Express.

The list prepared by the district administration will be verified by the local police unit to avoid any confusion, the DM added.

In 2016, former BJP MP Hukum Singh had claimed that close to 350 Hindus had left under threats from criminals from Kairana, one of the towns hit by the 2013 riots. Following this, the Shamli district administration had then conducted a survey and said that only three families had left their homes following alleged extortion threats.

On Sunday, Shamli DM Jasjit Kaur said that they would go through the list of Hukum Singh and the inquiry report prepared by the district administration then. “The current survey will look beyond the list prepared by Hukum Singh,” said Kaur.

Last Monday, the chief minister had met some of the families now back in Kairana, including three who lost members to attacks by criminals. “I have sought a report from the district administration about the families which were harmed and their members killed,” the CM had said.

The three families are of Rajendra Kumar Garg, his cousin Shiv Kumar Singhal and Vinod Kumar Singhal who were murdered in 2014 in separate incidents in Kairana for allegedly not paying extortion money to criminals.

Rajendra Kumar Garg and Shiv Kumar Singhal used to jointly run a shop, while Vinod Kumar owned a grocery shop.



While the two families — of Rajendra Kumar Garg and Shiv Kumar Singhal — have settled in neighbouring Muzaffarnagar district, the third family of Vinod Kumar Singhal — has returned to Kairana.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shiv Kumar Singhal’s wife Anu said that after her husband’s murder she moved to Muzaffarnagar along with her three children and has been living there with the family of her brother-in-law since then. “Initially, I stitched clothes for a living, but now, I have stopped it. My son is employed in a private firm and runs the house. My two daughters have got married,” said Anu.

Rajendra Kunar Garg’s wife, Rekha, said that she too used to stitch clothes for a living after shifting to Muzaffarnagar. “My son is doing a job in a private company and running the house… After meeting the chief minister, I’m eagerly waiting for the compensation the government decided for us,” she said.