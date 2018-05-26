Kairana bypolls: BJP MP booked for violation of model code of conduct

Nukud Police Station SHO Yashpal Singh said a case was registered against Kardam on the directives of the Election Commission. Nukud Police Station SHO Yashpal Singh said a case was registered against Kardam on the directives of the Election Commission.

BJP MP Kanta Kardam was booked for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct by inciting religious sentiments in her speech on Tuesday, police said on Saturday.

Nukud Police Station SHO Yashpal Singh said a case was registered against Kardam on the directives of the Election Commission.

Kardan had allegedly made the remarks inciting religious sentiments during an election meeting at Nukud town in Saharanpur district, the police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App