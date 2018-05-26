Kairana bypolls: BJP MP booked for violation of model code of conduct

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
BJP MP Kanta Kardam was booked for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct by inciting religious sentiments in her speech on Tuesday.

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Published: May 26, 2018 11:36:49 am
Nukud Police Station SHO Yashpal Singh said a case was registered against Kardam on the directives of the Election Commission.

BJP MP Kanta Kardam was booked for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct by inciting religious sentiments in her speech on Tuesday, police said on Saturday.

Nukud Police Station SHO Yashpal Singh said a case was registered against Kardam on the directives of the Election Commission.

Kardan had allegedly made the remarks inciting religious sentiments during an election meeting at Nukud town in Saharanpur district, the police said.

