Kairana bye-election: Election Commission orders repolling at 73 booths on Wednesday

A day after faulty EVMs and VVPATs marred bye-elections to Kairana and Bhandara Gondia Lok Sabha seats, the Election Commission (EC) ordered repolling on Wednesday at 73 polling booths in Kairana, which saw 54 per cent voter turnout on Monday, and at 49 polling stations in Bhandara Gondia. A formal notification is yet to be issued in this regard.

Over 11 per cent of the 10,300 VVPAT, or Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail, machines across 10 states had developed faults and had to be replaced on Monday.

In Kairana, around 80,000 voters will exercise their franchise in 23 polling stations at Nakur, 44 in Gangoh and one at Thana Bhawan in Saharanpur and five in Shamli.

Both the opposition and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had alleged that the electronic voting machines at these polling booths were faulty and that could have a bearing on the free and fair outcome of the balloting. Repolling will be held on May 30 between 7 am and 5 pm. There is no change in the date on which results will be declared. Counting of votes will be done on May 31.

On Monday, officials had blamed a technical snag for the malfunction while the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which have closed ranks for the bypolls, alleged EVMs had been tampered with at the BJP’s behest. “The BJP wants to defeat us at any cost as it wants to avenge the defeat of Phulpur and Gorakhpur (Lok Sabha by-polls),” SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary had said.

