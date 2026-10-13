Exclusive: Kainchi Dham may cap number of people who can visit each day

The Nainital district administration has proposed capping the number of pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand’s Kainchi Dham at 20,000-25,000 a day under a registration system modelled on the Char Dham pilgrimage mechanism as it looks to regulate growing crowds at the Kumaon shrine and ease traffic congestion, The Indian Express has learnt.

“The idea is to register around 20,000-25,000 people. Once the number is reached, the portal will be locked,” official sources told The Indian Express, explaining how the proposed cap would work.

The registration system is expected to model the mechanism used for Uttarakhand’s Char Dham pilgrimage, allowing the administration to estimate the number of devotees expected on a given day and regulate visitor flow when crowds swell. Currently, pilgrims can visit Kainchi Dham without any prior registration.