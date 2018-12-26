Kaimur youth booked for making obscene gestures at Netherlands actress working in Bhojpuri film

Kaimur Police have booked a youth on charges of making obscene gestures at a Netherlands actress who was visiting the district for a Bhojpuri film shoot. The incident took place on December 22 evening in Bhabhua, district town of Kaimur, where the actress was staying for the duration of the shoot.

“As she was walking through the market along with her director, a local youth, Dharmraj Singh, stopped her and made lewd remarks and obscene gestures. The case was lodged on December 23. We have booked Singh under IPC sections 354A (assault with intention to outrage one’s modesty) and 509 (gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman)”, said Bhabhua Town Police station office in-charge Satyendra Ram. The youth has been absconding since the incident.

The actress has been working in a film in which a local boy falls in love with a foreigner. The film is being shot around Kaimur.