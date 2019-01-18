Kaimur villagers torch police station, injure six policemen in protests over girl’s death

Six policemen including a deputy superintendent of police were injured and a portion of Ramgarh police station in Kaimur was torched by public, who had been demanding immediate action from the police after an 18-year-old girl died. The girl, who had been hit by a running train near Bhabhua Road station railway track on January 16, succumbed to her injuries on January 17 at a Varanasi trauma centre.

Ramgarh Police said hundreds of people of Badaura village had been demanding arrest of a fellow villager, who reportedly had an affair with the girl. As the police insisted on waiting for the postmortem report, the crowd got impatient and torched a portion of the police station. The villagers alleged that the fellow villager allegedly raped her and left her to die near the railway track. The incident took place between 9 am and 2 pm.

The police, however, did not rule out suicide attempt and issued statement of a train driver, who said he had seen the girl approaching the running train and had been hit on the head before falling a few metres away from the track. Mohania DSP Raghunath Singh and Inspector Vindhyachal Pradesh, who had tried to pacify the mob, were injured in stone pelting and had to be admitted to trauma centre at Varanasi with head injuries. The police later fired in air to disperse the mob.