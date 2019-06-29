Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son, held for attacking civic official with cricket bat, gets bail

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of powerful BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya who was arrested for assaulting a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, was granted bail on Saturday by a special court.

Akash, who was earlier sent to judicial custody till July 7, has also been granted bail in a different case relating to a protest over power cuts.

The court asked the MLA to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 50,000 in the case of assault and Rs 20,000 in the other case.

Earlier, in a footage that went viral, the 34-year-old was seen chasing and beating house inspector Dharmendra Bais, who was also assaulted by BJP workers accompanying the MLA and local residents. Another corporation official also suffered injuries in the attack.

Based on a complaint from the house inspector, Akash and 10 others were booked under various IPC sections, including for assaulting a public servant, criminal intimidation and unlawful assembly. The MLA was later produced before a local court, where he was denied bail.

Officials said the incident at Ganji Compound forced them to abandon the demolition of a building in the locality that had been declared unsafe for occupation.

The video footage sparked outrage across the country, but Akash was seen as a symbol of courage by Indore BJP. Protests were held in Indore where slogans like “Akash ji diler hai, BJP ke sher hai (Akash ji has courage, he is the lion of the BJP)” filled the air.

Akash’s father, Kailash Vijayvargiya, is the BJP’s general secretary in charge of West Bengal, where the party emerged as the main challenger to the Trinamool Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, winning 18 of the state’s 42 seats.