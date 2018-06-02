Kailash Vijayvargiya to request Rajyavardhan Rathore: ‘Stop use of Bollywood for Hindi film industry’

“Now it’s time to get rid of this taint that Hindi films are copies of Hollywood movies,” Kailash Vijayvargiya said. (File Photo) “Now it’s time to get rid of this taint that Hindi films are copies of Hollywood movies,” Kailash Vijayvargiya said. (File Photo)

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya is all set to write to Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore against the usage of the term ‘Bollywood’ for the Hindi film industry.

His contention — Bollywood was a name given by the BBC condescendingly, to indicate that the movies were just pale copies of Hollywood movies.

“A few days ago, filmmaker Subhash Ghai came to see me in the BJP headquarters. He told me that the Hindi film industry got the term Bollywood after the BBC called it so, to show that the films made here were just copies of Hollywood movies. We just adopted the term used to ridicule our film industry. We should stop it,” Vijayvargiya said.

Vijayvargiya, who has already launched his campaign with Ghai’s #DontCallItBollywood on social media, said he would write to Rathore explaining his contention and seek his intervention in getting the usage of the term banned in the media.

“We had great filmmakers like Satyajit Ray and Dadasaheb Phalke. We have made such brilliant films. How can we just concede that we were copying the English film industry?” he asked.

To highlight the importance of the Indian film industry, the BJP leader quoted FICCI figures to say that its business has crossed Rs 165 billion. In India, films are made in more than two dozen languages and Hindi films like Dangal had collected more than Rs 1,600 crore and Bahubali II over Rs 2,000 crore, he said.

The BJP leader pointed out that the NDA government in its first regime had granted industrial status to the film industry, which helped it get institutional credit and get rid of mafia control.

“Now it’s time to get rid of this taint that Hindi films are copies of Hollywood movies,” he said.

According to Vijayvargiya, it would be “more respectful and honourable” if the Indian film industry was known as “Hindi film industry or Tamil film industry, Bangla, Odisha or Bhojpuri industry instead of Tollywood, Kollywood etc.

This is slave mentality. Media should come forward to get rid of this usage.”

Vijayvargiya has earlier triggered controversy with his remarks on Hindi films and actors.

