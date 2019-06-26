Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son arrested: A look at instances of VVIP violence in recent past

Hours after BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, was caught on camera attacking a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat in Indore, he was arrested and sent to judicial custody till July 7.

With a cricket bat in hand, the video shows Akash chasing, thrashing and beating up the members of the anti-encroachment team, which was present there to pull down a dilapidated house in Ganji Compound locality.

This, however, is not the first time when the son of an influential MP or MLA has been caught in controversy and arrested.

Sudeep Patel, son of BJP MLA Kamal Patel

BJP MLA from Harda Kamal Patel’s son Sudeep Patel was arrested last week for threatening to kill a Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh, police said. However, the case in which Sudeep was arrested is a two-month-old one. He threatened Congress leader Sukhram Bamne. Sudeep was an elected representative of Madhya Pradesh’s Khirkiya Janpad Panchayat.

The complaint, which was filed by Bamne, a Dalit, said that on April 28 this year, Sudeep had issued a death threat to him over the phone. He added that apart from the death threat, Sudeep also used abusive language against his family.

Bamne alleged that the death threat came in the backdrop of Bamne’s Facebook post which claimed that the farm loan of Kamal Patel’s wife had been waived off under the state government’s scheme.

Sudeep was booked on the same day under relevant sections of the IPC and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Prabal Patel, son of Union Minister Prahlad Patel

On June 19, Union Minister Prahlad Patel’s son Prabal Patel was among five people arrested in connection with a clash in Madhya Pradesh’s Gotegaon town. Four people, including a home guard, were injured in the clashes.

The Madhya Pradesh Police had also booked Prabal’s cousin and son of Narsingpur BJP leader Jalam Patel, Monu Patel. However, no arrest has been made yet.

The victims alleged that Prabal, along with a group of dozen others, attacked them at Bailhai Bazaar at around 11:30 pm the night before. The police said that gunshots were also fired, injuring the complainant Himanshu Rathod. A home guard who lived nearby tried to interfere in the matter but was severely attacked, the police said, adding that the home guard was in his uniform.

Himanshu alleged that he and a friend were taken to a house by Prabal and his accomplices, and beaten up severely.

Narsingpur SP Gurkaran Singh said that both Himanshu and Prabal knew each other before, adding that this could be a case of old enmity.

While Union Minister Prahlad Patel did not comment on the arrest, his younger brother Jalam Patel alleged that both Prabal and Monu were being framed.