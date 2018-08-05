Kailash Vijayvargiya slams Mamata’s ‘kursi politics’, Sarbananda Sonowal sees ‘evil design’

Kailash Vijayvargiya in Kolkata. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta) Kailash Vijayvargiya in Kolkata. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday referred to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s stand on the NRC as “kursi politics” and said his party was looking to implement the exercise in West Bengal as it was a demand of the state’s youths. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also hit out at his West Bengal counterpart, saying there was an “evil design” in her remarks and the move to send a Trinamool team to the north-eastern state to destabilise the NRC process.

Meanwhile, in Lucknow, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said there should be no politics over the NRC in Assam as it was an issue of national interest. He reiterated that this was not the final NRC but a draft, and adequate time would be given to settle all claims and objections.

“I think there should be no politics on the issue of NRC, as the issue of NRC is an issue of national interest. People of Assam were demanding it for a long time, and their demands have been fulfilled. Some people are trying to create fears, but I feel there is no need for anyone to feel afraid. This is only the draft NRC for Assam. People will get time to settle claims and objections,” he said.

“If they are still not satisfied, people can appeal to the foreigners’ tribunal,” Singh told reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by Gramin Bank of Aryavrat here.

Addressing mediapersons in Kolkata, Vijayvargiya said he believed that NRC should be implemented in all states, not just in Assam or West Bengal. He also claimed that Banerjee was “seeing dreams” of becoming Prime Minister “Implementation of NRC in this state is a demand that the youth of Bengal have made. They have told us their opportunities are under attack from illegal immigrants… They are taking economic benefits meant for citizens… They are benefiting from schemes meant for our people,” he said.

The BJP leader said that Opposition leaders were trying to mislead people by saying that legitimate citizens would be thrown out due to the Assam NRC. “I want to assure you that this will not happen. If these people do not have the required documents, we will make sure they get help from their respective states,” he said.

Vijayvargiya also pointed out that on August 4, 2005, Banerjee had brought up the issue of illegal immigrants in Parliament. “It is the misfortune of this country that some people do not think of the good of the country… they only think of their power and their Chair —- the best example of this is the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. I call her kursi didi. She has consistently changed her opinion on issues just to ensure that she stays in power,” he said.

Also targeting Banerjee, Assam CM Sonowal thanked the people of Barak Valley for the “exemplary composure” they exhibited, without falling prey to the “divisive design of the external forces”, a release issued by the CMO said.

“Sonowal hailed the restraint and patience shown by the people of Assam, more particularly the residents of Barak Valley, in view of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s inflammatory remarks and her decision of sending a delegation to Barak Valley with an evil design to polarise the society,” it said.

(With PTI inputs)

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App