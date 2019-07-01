Kailash Vijayvargiya on son Akash assaulting official: Kachhe khiladi hain – Akash bhi aur nagar nigam commissioner

A day after Indore MLA Akash Vijayvargiya walked out of prison on bail, his father and BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya called the incident ‘unfortunate’ adding there was ‘mishandling from both sides’. Akash was sent to jail for assaulting Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) official Dhirendra Singh Bayas with a cricket bat, preventing the demolition of a building in the Ganji Compound area of Indore declared by authorities to be unsafe for inhabitation.

“It is very unfortunate. I think there was mishandling from both sides. Kachhe khiladi hain —Akash ji bhi aur nagar nigam commissioner. It wasn’t a big issue but it was made huge,” ANI quoted Kailash Vijayvargiya as saying.

However, the senior Vijayvargiya blamed the IMC official saying: “I think officers should not be arrogant, they should talk to people’s representatives. I saw a lack of it and to ensure that it doesn’t happen again, both of them should be made to understand.”

“I was once a Councillor, Mayor and Minister of the department, we don’t demolish any residential building during rains. I don’t know if an order for the same was issued by the government, if it wasn’t, it’s a fault on their part,” the senior BJP leader told ANI.

He also said, “If a building is being demolished anyway, then arrangements are made for the residents to live in a ‘dharamshala’. There was mishandling from Nagar Nigam. Women staff and women police should have been there. It was immature. This should not happen again,” ANI reported.

On Sunday, Akash said he “did not regret his actions” but “would try and walk in the footsteps of Gandhi from here on.” As he spoke, supporters constantly garlanded him, chanting slogans lauding his “bravery” while videos even showed a man firing celebratory gunshots in the air from a rifle in front of his MLA office, with BJP flags waving in the background.

Akash has claimed that he attacked the official to ‘curb corruption’ and prevent ‘women from being misbehaved with’.