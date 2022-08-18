Kailash Vijayvargiya likens Nitish Kumar to ‘foreign women who change boyfriends any time’

Referring to the political realignment in Bihar, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Thursday likened Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to “foreign women who change boyfriends any time”, and said nobody knew whose hand Nitish may hold or leave.
Speaking to reporters in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Vijayvargiya said: “When I was abroad for a few days, someone said women here change their boyfriends any time. Bihar’s Chief Minister is similar, never know whose hand he may hold or leave.”
“When I was travelling abroad, someone there said that women there change their boyfriends at any time. Bihar CM is also similar, never know who’s hand he may hold or leave…,” says Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP National General Secretary in Indore, MP pic.twitter.com/zKVAbg0e30
— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022
Last week, Nitish Kumar resigned as the Bihar CM after ending JD(U)’s partnership with the BJP, only to be back on the chair next day with the RJD’s support.
This was the second time that JD(U) severed its ties with the NDA after 2013 when it had ended its 17-year-old alliance ahead of 2014 general elections.
Subscriber Only Stories
He later tied up with Lalu Prasad and the RJD. Together, the Mahagathbandhan, including the Congress and Left, won 178 seats out of 243 in the Bihar Assembly in 2015. By mid-2017, he returned to the NDA.
No toilets or enough food, Yamuna bank evacuees share space with livestock under roofs offering little shelter
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur
Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
‘Like India’s growth story’: Anand Mahindra on longest train, Super Vasuki. Watch video
At last, online travel planning is becoming (a little) easier
Newsmaker | Civic Chandran: Radical Left thinker and CPM critic, now at centre of sexual assault row
Haryana ready with vaccine against lumpy skin disease, approvals in two months, says animal husbandry minister
Pakistan court dismisses Imran Khan’s party’s plea seeking disqualification of PM Shehbaz Sharif
Uproar in assembly over elephantiasis in Palghar; no new cases in last two years, say authorities
Explained: The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying
Congress demands CBI probe into corruption allegations in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme
NEROCA crush TRAU FC 3-1 in first ever ‘Imphal derby’
Explained: How scientists are planning to ‘resurrect’ the extinct Tasmanian Tiger
BJP’s Chhattisgarh overhaul: New leaders in place, party looks to go all out against Baghel
Kailash Vijayvargiya likens Nitish Kumar to ‘foreign women who change boyfriends any time’