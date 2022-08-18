scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Kailash Vijayvargiya likens Nitish Kumar to ‘foreign women who change boyfriends any time’

Last week, Nitish Kumar resigned as the Bihar CM after ending JD(U)'s partnership with the BJP, only to be back on the chair next day with the RJD's support.

Nitish Kumar and Kailash Vijayvargiya (File photo)

Referring to the political realignment in Bihar, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Thursday likened Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to “foreign women who change boyfriends any time”, and said nobody knew whose hand Nitish may hold or leave.

Speaking to reporters in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Vijayvargiya said: “When I was abroad for a few days, someone said women here change their boyfriends any time. Bihar’s Chief Minister is similar, never know whose hand he may hold or leave.”

This was the second time that JD(U) severed its ties with the NDA after 2013 when it had ended its 17-year-old alliance ahead of 2014 general elections.

He later tied up with Lalu Prasad and the RJD. Together, the Mahagathbandhan, including the Congress and Left, won 178 seats out of 243 in the Bihar Assembly in 2015. By mid-2017, he returned to the NDA.

