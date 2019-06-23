Vijayvargiya mocks Mamata for celebrating Shyama Prasad Mookerjee’s death anniversary

After Trinamool Congress (TMC) celebrated RSS idealogue Shyama Prasad Mookerjee’s death anniversary on Sunday, BJP general secretary in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya took a swipe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying she should follow Mookerjee’s ideology to end the cycle of political violence plaguing the state.

“Observing the death anniversary and following his thinking are two different things. Mamata ji is observing his death anniversary, I thank her. But she should also follow his thinking so that violence, especially political violence, ends in West Bengal,” ANI quoted Vijayvargiya as saying.

BJP has repeatedly cited Mookerjee’s legacy to having an integral link to Bengal over the decades.

Vijayvargiya further said the manner in which vendetta politics was being carried out in Bengal was not in line with Mookerjee’s ideology. “The manner in which she is getting BJP workers killed for vendetta is not in line with Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s thinking. His politics was one which unites the nation. Mamata ji’s politics is one which divides the nation,” he said.

The BJP leader’s criticism for Mamata Banerjee comes at a time when Bengal has been witnessing political violence, which has resulted in the deaths of a number of party workers.

On Thursday, two persons were reportedly killed and five injured in clashes in Bhatpara of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The violence broke out hours before DGP Virendra Kumar was scheduled to inaugurate a new police station in the area, which was set up in view of the prevailing law and order situation. Bhatpara has witnessed a series of clashes between BJP and TMC workers since last month, in the run-up to the polls.

Responding to the violence then Vijayvargiya had blamed Mamata Banerjee for the violence and announced that a central delegation of BJP MPs will visit Bhatpara to meet kin of deceased and file a report of the violence with home ministry.