PM Modi played ‘important role’ in downfall of Kamal Nath govt, claims Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (Express Photo/File)

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said Prime Minister Narendra Modi played an “important role” in the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. Vijayvargiya was speaking at a Kisan Samelan (farmers’ meet) held in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, from where he has been elected six times as MLA.

Addressing the crowd, Vijayvargiya said, “Ye parde ke peeche ki baat kar raha ho aap kisi ko batana mat. Mein ne aaj tak kisi ko nahi bataiye, pehli baar is manch par bata raha hu. Kamal Nath ji ki sarkaar girane mein yadi kisi ki mehatvapoorna bhoomika thi, toh Narendra Modi ji ki thi, Dharmendra Pradhan ji ki nahi thi (I am telling you something that I have never said before. You don’t tell anyone. If someone played an important role in the fall of the Kamal Nath government, it was PM Narendra Modi and not Dharmendra Pradhan).”

While welcoming state Home Minister Narottam Mishra on stage, Vijayvargiya added, “The only worker that came in Kamal Nath’s dream was Narottam Mishra.”

Farmers’ meets to create awareness regarding the three central farm laws were held at five different districts of Gwalior, Sagar, Rewa, Jabapur and Indore in the state. At Gwalior, it was held by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia; at Sagar, by Union Minister Prahlad Patel; and at Rewa and Jabalpur by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state president V D Sharma.

Vijayvargiya was accompanied at the Indore meet by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

However, Narottam Mishra later told the media that Vijayvargiya was speaking in a lighter vein and that his comments must be taken as humour only.

In March, the 15-month-old Congress government fell after 22 MLAs, led by Scindia, defected from the Congress to the BJP.

Since then, the Congress has repeatedly maintained that these MLAs were bought by the BJP to bring down its government in an unconstitutional manner. The party had campaigned for the recent bypolls using ‘Bikao vs Tikao government’ as their slogan.

Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja reacted to the statement saying, “Vijayvargiya himself has confirmed Congress’ allegations that its government was brought down by PM Narendra Modi using unconstitutional means.”

