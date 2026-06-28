Many officers identifying with RSS ever since BJP came to power: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said Saturday that after the BJP came to power, many government officers and employees have begun identifying themselves with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), while also cautioning that organisational growth must be accompanied by the presence of “good people.”

Addressing a programme in Bhopal, Vijayvargiya said officers posted under the BJP government often tell him about their association with the organisation. “Whenever an officer comes to us, he says, ‘Sir, when I was in Shajapur, I attended Makhan Singh ji’s shakha.’ In our government, every officer who comes says, ‘I have also tied the patti, I have also worn the belt, I have also worn the shorts.’ After our government came to power, everyone became associated with the Sangh. Every officer became part of the Sangh,” he said.