Kailash Vijayvargiya caught on camera threatening Indore officials; video goes viral

Months after his son was caught on camera assaulting Indore civic officials with a bat, a video clip allegedly showing BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya threatening government officials in the city went viral on social media on Friday. In the clip, Vijayvargiya is heard saying, “Our Sangh (RSS) leaders are (here), otherwise (we) would have set Indore on fire today.”

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other senior leaders are in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore since Thursday for an internal conclave of the organisation.

The BJP had organised a protest alleging that city officials were taking “politically motivated” action against the saffron party workers and had invited top civic and police officials at the venue of protest to raise this issue with them. However, the senior officials did not turn up, and instead, some junior-level officials reached the spot. This annoyed Vijayvargiya who then threatened to set Indore on fire.

BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya openly threatening “to burn the city Indore”. Ye hi hai inka asli roop. pic.twitter.com/WbcEBT0fux — Mehul Jain (@MehulChoradia) January 3, 2020

“Have they (top officers) become so big? The officers should understand that they are public servants,” Vijayvargiya is heard saying in the video. Responding to this, an official is heard saying that he had no information about BJP leaders’ invite to the top officials.

An angry Vijayvargiya was seen complaining, “Is there some protocol or not? We are making a written request to government officials that we want to meet them. Will they not even inform us that they are out of town? We will not tolerate this at all. Our Sangh (RSS) leaders are (here), otherwise would have set Indore on fire today.”

After this video got widely shared, the Congress demanded action against him. “A criminal case should be registered against Vijayvargiya who openly threatened to set the city on fire,” news agency PTI quoted Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla as saying.

Last year too, a video of Vijayvargiya’s son attacking officials of the Indore Municipal Corporation with a cricket bat sparked outrage across the country. In the video, Akash Vijayvargiya, the 34-year-old Indore MLA, was seen chasing and beating house inspector Dharmendra Bayas, who was also assaulted by BJP workers accompanying the MLA and local residents. Based on a complaint from the house inspector, Akash and 10 others were booked under various IPC sections, including for assaulting a public servant, criminal intimidation and unlawful assembly. Akash was remanded in judicial custody and later released on bail.

