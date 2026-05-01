Kailash Mansarovar yatra to start June; apply by May 19

The Kailash Mansarovar yatra resumed last year after being halted for over five years, first due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then the India–China border standoff.

The annual Kailash Mansarovar yatra will take place from June to August this year, the Ministry of External Affairs announced Thursday, adding that online applications for the same may be submitted by May 19.

The pilgrimage, happening via two routes — Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim, is being organised by the MEA in coordination with the Chinese government. The MEA said in a statement that 10 batches, consisting of 50 pilgrims each, may travel via each route to reach the holy site in Tibet.

A website kmy.gov.in has been opened for accepting applications for the pilgrimage, and the entire process has been digitalised, the MEA said. It added that interested applicants may visit the website and select either both routes indicating priority or only one route. The last date for registration is May 19.