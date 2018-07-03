Kailash Mansarovar yatra: 1575 pilgrims stranded in Nepal, rescue efforts underway

(Image source: Twitter/ANI) (Image source: Twitter/ANI)

The number of Kailash Mansarovar-bound pilgrims stranded on the Nepalganj-Simikot-Hilsa route of the yatra has gone up to almost 1575, an official statement from the Indian Consulate in Kathmandu said on Monday. While 525 are stuck in Simikot, 550 are stranded in Hilsa and 500 pilgrims in Tibet side.

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said that the help of Nepal Army has been sought to airlift the stranded pilgrims.

“The Embassy is looking at various alternatives for evacuating stranded pilgrims from Simikot, including searching for alternative routes (Simikot-Surkhet/Simikot-Jumla/Simikot-Mugu). All these routes, however, appear to be as difficult as Simikot-Nepalganj. The Embassy is also trying to press in services of Nepal Army helicopters for evacuation,” the embassy said.

READ: Kailash Mansarovar yatra: 290 pilgrims from Karnataka stranded in Nepal’s Simikot

Landslides caused by heavy rains have cut off access to most of the routes. The inclement weather in Nepal is proving difficult to initiate air rescue operations. Commercial flight operations have also been halted at airports due to the cold and wet weather conditions. The consulate, however, is trying to engage the services of the Nepal Army helicopters for evacuation.

Indian Embassy in Nepal has deployed representatives in Nepalganj and Simikot. They are touch with the pilgrims and ensuring that food and lodging facilities are available to all the pilgrims. /2 #IndiansStrandedInNepal — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 3, 2018

A 24/7 hotline number has been set up for the pilgrims and their family members with representatives versed in Indian languages such as Tamil, Telugu Kannada and Malayalam. Swaraj tweeted the phone numbers of consular representatives stationed on the yatra route.

Pl RT

Pranav Ganesh First Secy +977-9851107006

Tashi Khampa +977-98511550077

Tarun Raheja +977 9851107021

Rajesh Jha +977 9818832398

Yogananda +977 9823672371 (Kannada)

Pindi Naresh +977 9808082292 (Telugu)

R Murugan +977 98085006 (Tamil)

Ranjith +977 9808500644 (Malayalam) — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 3, 2018

Consular representatives stationed in Nepalganj and Simikot are personally in touch with the stranded pilgrims, arranging facilities such as lodging, food, water and medical assistance, Swaraj said.

“The Embassy representative in Simikot has pressed in service of available medical practitioner in Simikot to get a health check-up done for all elderly pilgrims. In case of any medical complication, they are being given preventive medication and medical counselling of dos and don’ts,” the embassy said in its statement.

In Simikot a health check up has been done on all the elderly pilgrims, MEA Sushma Swaraj tweeted. (Image source: Twitter/ANI) In Simikot a health check up has been done on all the elderly pilgrims, MEA Sushma Swaraj tweeted. (Image source: Twitter/ANI)

With weather conditions not improving anytime soon, local tour operators have been asked to try and hold back pilgrims in Tibet since civic and medical facilities are inadequate on the Nepal side. Furthermore, they have been directed to clear up the situation in Hilsa on priority basis owing to inadequate infrastructure.

Last night, the Karnataka Emergency Operation Centre informed the Indian Embassy in Nepal of the stranded tourists and asked for their help in the matter. According to the CMO, Karnataka, as many as 290 pilgrims from Karnataka had been stranded.

The Embassy is keeping a close watch on the pilgrims who were stranded on the Simikot-Hilsa route following heavy rains and landslides. (Image source: Twitter/ANI) The Embassy is keeping a close watch on the pilgrims who were stranded on the Simikot-Hilsa route following heavy rains and landslides. (Image source: Twitter/ANI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd