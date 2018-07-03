Kailash Mansarovar yatra: 290 pilgrims from Karnataka stranded in Nepal’s Simikot

Rescue operations have been initiated with possibilities of alternate routes being explored, an official statement said. (Express Photo/Representational/Files) Rescue operations have been initiated with possibilities of alternate routes being explored, an official statement said. (Express Photo/Representational/Files)

As many as 290 pilgrims from Karnataka en route to Kailash Mansarovar are stranded in Nepal’s Simikot following landslides caused by heavy rains. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is closely monitoring the situation and its representatives in Nepalganj and Simikot are in touch with the stranded pilgrims, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a statement.

The embassy is exploring alternative routes to evacuate the pilgrims. The cold and wet weather conditions, however, are proving to be a deterant in immediate evacuation with helicopter services between Nepalganj and Simikot affected.

The state Emergency Operation Centre, which first tweeted about the plight of the pilgrims, appraised the Indian Embassy in Nepal of the situation and sought help. Later, it informed that all pilgrims are safe and that rescue operations are underway.

Local doctors examining one of the pilgrims. (Source: ANI) Local doctors examining one of the pilgrims. (Source: ANI)

Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy directed the Resident Commissioner of Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi to take all necessary actions and make sure the pilgrims are safe.

The Commissioner then held discussions with officials in the Indian Embassy in Nepal as well as Nepal government, who asured of all possible help on an immediate basis, an official statement said.

The Kailash Mansarovar yatra route is treacherous and can be daunting for pilgrims. On July 1, a 56-year-old pilgrim died of high altitude sickness after returning from the pilgrimage in Tibet, a local media report said. Leela Mahendra Narayan, a tourist from Kerala, died in Simikot of Humla district due to decreased oxygen levels in her body. Her body is still at the airport in Nepal all flights have been grounded following bad weather.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd