Kafeel Khan wants ‘self-respect’; UP government says inquiry still on

While Dr Kafeel Khan, the suspended pediatrician of Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College and Hospital, on Saturday said his “claim of innocence has been vindicated” and showed copy of a departmental inquiry that cleared him of certain charges, the Uttar Pradesh government said the inquiry process is still on, and no final decision has been taken yet.

According to officials, an additional departmental inquiry is going on against Khan for indiscipline, and for not following rules.

Mrityunjay Kumar, media adviser to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stated that Khan faces inquiries on four charges, and the inquiry found him guilty on two of those. He stated that details of the inquiry was “presented to the accused officer” for his reply, and that a final decision has not been taken yet.

Addressing the media in Delhi on Saturday, Khan said he has “gone through a lot” in these two years and demanded his “self-respect” back.

He demanded justice for the death of at least 60 infants at BRD Hospital in 2017 and and presented the Medical Education Department’s internal inquiry report that cleared him of negligence in the particular case.

Khan said: “My claim of innocence has been vindicated. The report states that I was the junior-most doctor at the time. I had joined as a lecturer under probation and was not authorised with the upkeep of oxygen and other administrative decisions.”

In a statement, the UP government said Khan was found guilty of carrying out private practice against rules. He was posted as senior resident at the Pediatrics Department of BRD Hospital on May 23, 2013, and appointed lecturer at in August 2016, but, the government says, he continued his private practice.

According to the statement, although Khan’s 2013 appointment made it clear that he cannot run a private practice, his name was mentioned as a doctor in registration certificate of Medispring Hospital and Research Centre, Gorakhpur.

Another charge in which the government says Khan was found guilty of was operating a private nursing home while working as a government doctor. The government says Khan denied these allegations and said the charge of private practice has not been proven against him, without giving a “satisfactory answer”.

According to the state government, two charges that have not been established are that Khan was present at the hospital when deaths of infants occurred, but he did not allegedly inform his seniors about shortage of oxygen. The inquiry found that on May 11, 2016, Dr Bhupendra Singh was in-charge of Ward 100 and that Khan had immediately informed his seniors about shortage of oxygen.

The government’s statement said the second charge that could not be established was that despite being responsible for the facilities, treatment and staff at sensitive department like Paediatrics, he did not allegedly fulfill his responsibilities. The inquiry found that Khan was not in-charge of Ward 100 and that the evidence given for this charge were not sufficient thus this charge could not be established.

On the accusation of private practice, Khan told The Sunday Express: “The report states that no tangible evidence was found on the claim, yet I have been declared guilty. The incident occurred in 2017, and I did private practice long before that. I carried out all paperwork while joining BRD Hospital.”