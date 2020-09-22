Kafeel Khan meets Priyanka, discusses ‘misuse of security laws’

Dr Kafeel Khan was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) over alleged hate speech. (PTI Photo/File)

Weeks after he was released from a jail in UP, where he had been detained under the National Security Act (NSA), Dr Kafeel Khan met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi on Monday.

Speaking to The Indian Express after the hour-long meeting, Khan said he urged Vadra and the Congress to take up the issue of alleged misuse of security laws such as the NSA and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“I told her I am lucky to have been released. There are many others, including 70-80-year-olds, along with those who were peacefully protesting against CAA, NRC or NPR and are currently in jail. I requested her and the Congress to continue to raise the plight of the many social activists who are still behind bars without any evidence because of misuse of security laws such as the NSA and UAPA. She assured me that they will continue to raise their voice,” said Khan. He has been staying in Jaipur with his family since his release.

