Kafeel Khan held in Mumbai for AMU speech, handed over to UP cops

Child specialist Dr Kafeel Khan, who was suspended following child deaths in Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College in 2017, was arrested by Special Task Force (STF) of the UP Police late Wednesday night from Mumbai airport for allegedly making “inflammatory remarks” during an anti-CAA protest at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) a month ago.

Khan, who had flown to the city from Bihar where he had addressed a protest against the CAA, was scheduled to attend a women’s sit-in at Mumbai Central on Thursday before he was taken into custody by the UP Police in a joint operation.

He was produced in court, which sent him in three-day transit remand, his lawyers said.

According to the FIR registered at Civil Lines police station in Aligarh on December 13 last year, Khan had addressed a gathering of around 600 students of AMU on the campus where he made “disparaging remarks” against RSS and Home Minister Amit Shah, besides exhorting students to fight against the CAA.

“On December 12, around 6.30 pm, close to 600 students of the AMU were addressed by Dr Kafeel Khan and Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav… Khan tried to incite the religious feelings of Muslims students of AMU and increase hate and enmity for other community… Kafeel Khan had also said that with CAA, ‘you (Muslims) are being made a second class citizen and thus we have to fight’,” the FIR said.

