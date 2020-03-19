Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
COVID-19

Kafeel Khan detention: top court transfers petition to HC

Aligarh police had booked Khan in December last year, claiming that his address to Aligarh Muslim University students against the NRC and CAA had instigated riots in the city.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: March 19, 2020 4:42:39 am
Kafeel Khan detention, Kafeel Khan arrest, Gorakhpur Kafeel Khan, indian express Dr Kafeel Khan in Mumbai (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday transferred to the Allahabad High Court a petition filed by the mother of Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan challenging his detention under the National Security Act.

“We consider it appropriate that the matter be taken up by the Allahabad High Court. The record of the matter be transmitted to the High Court forthwith,” a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kanta ordered when the plea came up before it.

Aligarh police had booked Khan in December last year, claiming that his address to Aligarh Muslim University students against the NRC and CAA had instigated riots in the city.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 18: Latest News

Advertisement