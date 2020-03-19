Kafeel Khan detention: top court transfers petition to HC

Dr Kafeel Khan in Mumbai (PTI) Dr Kafeel Khan in Mumbai (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday transferred to the Allahabad High Court a petition filed by the mother of Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan challenging his detention under the National Security Act.

“We consider it appropriate that the matter be taken up by the Allahabad High Court. The record of the matter be transmitted to the High Court forthwith,” a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kanta ordered when the plea came up before it.

Aligarh police had booked Khan in December last year, claiming that his address to Aligarh Muslim University students against the NRC and CAA had instigated riots in the city.

