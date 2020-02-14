Dr Kafeel Khan booked under NSA for AMU speech

Dr Kafeel Khan was arrested in Mumbai Dr Kafeel Khan was arrested in Mumbai

Dr Kafeel Khan, who was suspended following the death of many children in Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College in 2017, has been charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for a speech against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act during an event at the Aligarh Muslim University in December last year.

Khan was arrested at Mumbai airport last month by the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF). He was scheduled to attend an anti-CAA and NRC agitation in Mumbai Central, where local women had staged a sit-in. He was taken back to UP by the STF last week.

According to an FIR filed against Kafeel Khan, the UP doctor has been accused of “sowing seeds of discord and disharmony towards other religious communities” among 600 Muslim students whom he addressed at AMU’s Bab-e-Syed Gate on December 12 at 6:30 pm.

The police in the FIR also accused him of making disparaging remarks towards the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and of exhorting students to fight against the central’s government’s citizenship legislation and of attempting to stoke communal tensions.

“On December 12, around 6.30 pm, close to 600 students of the AMU were addressed by Dr Kafeel Khan and Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav… Khan tried to incite the religious feelings of Muslims students of AMU and increase hate and enmity for other community… Kafeel Khan had also said that with CAA, ‘you (Muslims) are being made a second class citizen and thus we have to fight’,” the FIR said.

The NSA allows preventive detention of an individual for months if the authorities feel that the individual is a threat to the national security, and law and order.

