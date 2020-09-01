scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Top news

Dr Kafeel Khan cleared of NSA charges, Allahabad HC orders his immediate release

The Allahabad HC has ordered the immediate release of Dr Kafeel Khan, and dismissed charges filed against him under the National Security Act (NSA).

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 1, 2020 12:19:30 pm
Kafeel Khan, Kafeel Khan release, Allahabad HC on Kafeel Khan, Kafeel Khan detention, Kafeel Khan NSA ActDr Kafeel Khan was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) over alleged hate speech. (PTI Photo/File)

The Allahabad High Court Tuesday dismissed charges filed against Dr Kafeel Khan under the National Security Act (NSA) and ordered his immediate release. Khan has been lodged at the Mathura jail in Uttar Pradesh since January 29, 2020.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Govind Mathur and comprising Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh, was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Khan’s mother Nuzhat Parveen, who sought his release on grounds that he had been detained illegally.

In her petition, Parveen said her son had been granted bail in February, but the NSA was invoked against him before he could be released. Parveen said he was not released for four days after he was given bail, therefore making his detention illegal.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Khan was accused of delivering a provocative speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on December 10, 2019 during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests.

In mid-August, the UP government extended Khan’s detention by another three months.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 01: Latest News

Advertisement