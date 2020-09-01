Dr Kafeel Khan cleared of NSA charges, Allahabad HC orders his immediate release

Dr Kafeel Khan was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) over alleged hate speech. (PTI Photo/File)

The Allahabad High Court Tuesday dismissed charges filed against Dr Kafeel Khan under the National Security Act (NSA) and ordered his immediate release. Khan has been lodged at the Mathura jail in Uttar Pradesh since January 29, 2020.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Govind Mathur and comprising Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh, was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Khan’s mother Nuzhat Parveen, who sought his release on grounds that he had been detained illegally.

In her petition, Parveen said her son had been granted bail in February, but the NSA was invoked against him before he could be released. Parveen said he was not released for four days after he was given bail, therefore making his detention illegal.

Khan was accused of delivering a provocative speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on December 10, 2019 during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests.

In mid-August, the UP government extended Khan’s detention by another three months.

