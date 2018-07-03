Dr Kafeel Khan’s brother, friend booked for using fake document to open bank account

Dr Kafeel, an accused in the BRD medical college tragedy case in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in September 2017, but was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in April 2018. (Source: Twitter/ANI) Dr Kafeel, an accused in the BRD medical college tragedy case in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in September 2017, but was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in April 2018. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

The Gorakhpur police on Tuesday booked Adeel, the elder brother of BRD Medical Hospital case accused Dr Kafeel Ahmad Khan, and an associate for allegedly opening a bank account using fake documents.

An FIR against the duo had been lodged on Monday night at Cantt police station in Gorakhpur. The FIR stated that Adeel and an associate, Mohammad Faizan, opened a bank account in the latter’s name, but the photograph submitted was allegedly that of another individual. Police officials said that a fake driving license was used to open the account, which was then used to carry out a transaction of Rs two crore.

In his complaint to the police, Mudassar Alam, a resident of Shekhpur in the Rajghat area, said that Adeel and Faizan had opened a bank account in 2009 using his photograph and fake documents. After the complaint was received, an investigation was ordered.

“A complaint from Mudassar Alam was received regarding a bank account at the Union Bank of India and a transaction of Rs 2 crore being carried out from it. The CO Kotwali during probe found that the complaint was true as the bank account was opened at the main branch of the bank in the name of Mohammad Faizan in which photograph of Mudassar Alam was used, and the driving license used was also fake,” Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur told PTI.

The SSP added that an investigation is underway to uncover the purpose of the transaction from the account. On the basis of Alam’s complaint, a case under IPC sections including 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document) has been registered against the duo.

Adeel denied the allegations, and also accused the police of framing him in a fake case instead of catching those behind the June 10 attack on his younger brother Kashif Jameel in Gorakhpur. Adeel also accused the police of acting on the instructions of an MP and his associate, claiming that they were behind the attack on his brother.

Dr Kafeel Ahmad Khan, Adeel’s brother, is an accused in the BRD Medical Hospital case involving the death of 63 children, including infants. All the children died within four days, allegedly due to a disruption in the supply of oxygen in August 2017. Dr Khan was arrested in September 2017, but was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in April 2018.

(With PTI inputs)

