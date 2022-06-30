scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Days after Kabul gurdwara attack, 11 Afghan Sikhs to arrive in Delhi today

Raqbir Singh, who was injured in the attack on June 18, is among the group. The ashes of Sawinder Singh, who was killed in the attack, are also being transported to Delhi where his family lives.

Written by Divya Goyal | Ludhiana |
Updated: June 30, 2022 10:40:58 am
The attack comes weeks after an Indian government delegation went to Kabul and met key leaders of the Taliban government — its first official visit to the country since August last year.

More than 10 days after two persons died in a terror attack on Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Karte Parwan in Kabul on June 18, a batch of 11 Afghan Sikhs will be arriving in Delhi, on Thursday.

“The transfer of Afghan minorities to India is being facilitated by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in coordination with us,” said Puneet Chandhok, president of Indian World Forum.

Speaking to The Indian Express, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that a group of 11 Afghan Sikhs will land in Delhi today. “SGPC is paying for their air travel as it is very important to evacuate Afghan Sikhs safely from Afghanistan,” he said.

The ashes of Sawinder Singh, who was killed in the attack on June 18, are also being transported to Delhi where his family lives. Raqbir Singh, who was injured during the attack, is among the group of 11.

Chandhok said that the representatives of SGPC and Afghan Hindu and Sikh community leaders will be present at the airport.

Around 150 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus remain in Afghanistan after hundreds of them were evacuated in batches after the March 2020 attack on Gurdwara Har Rai Sahib, Kabul. After the June 18 attack, the government of India has issued 111 visas for their evacuation to Delhi while the rest remain pending.

