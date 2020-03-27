Child, wife killed, gurdwara sewadar says, ‘Time to leave Kabul’

Tanya was three. (Reuters) Tanya was three. (Reuters)

In 10 days, Tanya Kaur would have turned four. She was planning her birthday cake, said her father, Harinder Singh Soni (40), kirtan sewadar at the Gurdwara Har Rai Sahib in Shor Bazar of Kabul, where 25 were killed in a terror attack on Wednesday.

Tanya, and her mother, Surpal Kaur (40), were among those killed. Harinder also lost his father, Nirmal Singh Soni (60), who was the head granthi of the gurdwara, father-in-law Bhagat Singh (75) and cousin Kulwinder Singh Khalsa (35). His mother, Rawail Kaur, was injured in the attack.

Harinder’s two other children, Gagandeep Singh (13) and Gurjit Kaur (11), and four brothers were not in the gurdwara at the time of the attack. Speaking to The Indian Express on the phone, Harinder, who was born in Afghanistan, said: “It is time to leave the country with my mother, children and brothers, before they too are killed.”

While he said four armed men had stormed the gurdwara, an AP report quoted Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry as saying that a lone Islamic State gunman had carried out the attack.

“My daughter was shot in head. She kept shouting, ‘save me daddy, save me daddy’… they kept shooting, even at the heap of bodies lying on the ground,” he said.

Tanya was a student of a pre-primary class in the gurdwara. “She had just started learning the alphabets,” said Harinder.

“The local Sikh community had gathered at the gurdwara around 6.30 am for daily prayers as usual. I was on the stage… There were nearly a hundred devotees. Midway through the prayers, a devotee shouted ‘chor aa gaye hai, daaku aaye hain’ (thieves have come), and there was complete chaos,” he recalled.

“Four men stormed inside and started shooting at everyone… I was on the stage. My nephew, Kulwinder, shouted at me to get down. As I got down, the bodies of my wife and daughter fell on me,” said Harinder.

He said the attack lasted for hours. “They were trying to shoot everyone in the head… My wife and father were shot in the chest,” he said.

On Thursday, at the mass funeral in Kabul, each coffin had a note with the following message: “Nanak naam chardi kala, tere bhane sarbat da bhala” (Nanak, with your name, may there be peace and happiness for all)”.

Among those killed was Moharram Ali, a security guard at the gurdwara. “He had been working at the gurdwara for about five years now… He was the first to be shot,” said Harinder, who also owns a small cosmetics store in Kabul,

According to him, there are about 800 Sikh families in Afghanistan, mostly in Kabul, Jalalabad and Ghazni. “Many of these families lost a relative in yesterday’s attack. There is hardly any Sikh family left here who hasn’t lost a relative in a terror attack. Most of them want to leave now,” he said.

After Wednesday’s attack, Harinder too wants to leave the country of his birth. “Earlier, I used to feel that Afghanistan is my country, but not any longer. I don’t want to live here now,” he said.

