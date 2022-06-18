Kabul gurdwara attack: India says ‘deeply concerned’, monitoring situation

India Saturday expressed deep concern over the attack at Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan, and said it was closely monitoring the situation. A group of unidentified gunmen stormed into the gurdwara this morning, and opened fire, killing at least two people.

In a statement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred gurudwara in that city.” Bagchi added that the ministry was closely monitoring the situation and “waiting for further details on the unfolding developments.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while condemning the attack, said, “The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all.”

Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter, saying, “Deeply concerned to hear about the heinous attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. Pray for the well-being and safety of the members of the Sangat.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “Strongly condemn the attack at Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. Have heard reports of shots being fired at devotees, I’m praying for everyone’s safety.” Mann urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the External Affairs Ministry to provide immediate assistance to ensure the safety of minorities in Kabul.

Strongly condemn the attack at Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. Have heard reports of shots being fired at devotees, I’m praying for everyone’s safety. I urge PM @narendramodi ji and @MEAIndia for immediate assistance to ensure the safety of minorities in Kabul. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) June 18, 2022

The two victims of the attack were identified as 60-year-old Sawinder Singh, a native of Ghazni whose family resides in Delhi, and Ahmad, who was a security guard at the gurdwara.

Gurnam Singh, the president of the Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Karte Parwan, earlier this morning confirmed the attack to The Indian Express. He said, “Gunmen have opened fire in the gurdwara. We are on the other side of the building right now. Some people are suspected to be dead, but details will be clear only when we move inside.”