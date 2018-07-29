Kabul artists hit back with mural at terrorists who killed Sikhs

A mural of Sikh leader Rawail Singh with his daughter painted on the wall of the office of the Kabul Governor. Express Photo A mural of Sikh leader Rawail Singh with his daughter painted on the wall of the office of the Kabul Governor. Express Photo

Days after a suicide bomb blast killed at least 19 persons, including 13 prominent Sikh leaders, in Jalalabad of Afghanistan on July 1, a group of local artists in Kabul paid tribute to the victims by painting a huge mural of one of them, Rawail Singh, with his daughter, in the heart of the capital city. The deceased also included prominent Sikh leader and social worker Awtar Singh Khalsa who was running for parliamentary elections in Afghanistan, representing minorities.

Islamic State (ISIS) later claimed responsibility of the deadly attack targeting the minorities Sikhs and Hindus.

Omaid Sharifi, co-founder-cum-president of ArtLords, told The Indian Express over phone, “This mural of Rawail Singh with his daughter has been painted on the wall of the office of the Governor of Kabul, which is in the heart of the city. The text on his mural says ‘You are not going to heaven, you have killed my kind father.’ We have written the text in Urdu, English, Dari and Pashto so that it reaches everyone here.”

Sharifi said Rawail Singh was one of the volunteers who had been associated with ArtLords since its beginning. “Through this campaign against violence and extremism, our message is clear for the terrorists including ISIS, Taliban and everyone else that they are not going to heaven after killing innocent people. Rawail Singh was a noble man. Through his mural, we have given tribute to all victims of Jalalabad blast, “ he said.

Sharifi said Sikhs and Hindus, though a minority in Afghanistan, were a crucial and inseparable part of their country. “We were shaken when this blast killed 13 prominent Sikhs. Hindus and Sikhs live here in harmony with Muslim community and do business/trade together,” he said.

In an another mural painted at Sedarat Square in Kabul last week, ArtLords have depicted a ‘bleeding Afghanistan’ with a bandage on its heart and the message says: Our wounded homeland needs healing’. They had also painted a mural of Mahatma Gandhi outside Indian Embassy in Kabul.

