‘Kaala’ releases tomorrow: The political hurdles the Rajinikanth-starrer has faced so far

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth’s film, Kaala, has been given the green signal by the Supreme Court and will be released across the country on Thursday as scheduled. The apex court, quashed a plea which sought to delay the release of the film due to a petition pending in the Madras High Court. The apex court observed that “everybody is waiting for the film”. The petition is just one of the hurdles that the film, directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by Dhanush, has had to face. In fact, its release has been marred by political controversies.

The film, in which Rajinikanth plays a gangster and representative of the oppressed classes, is being released months after the actor confirmed his entry into politics.

In Karnataka, Rajinikanth’s Cauvery remarks stir row

The film has faced opposition in Karnataka over Rajinikanth’s comments on the Cauvery dispute, a decade-old row with Tamil Nadu. In the film, he says that whichever party forms the government in the state — Karnataka witnessed elections in May — should implement the Supreme Court’s order on water sharing with Tamil Nadu. Pro-Kannada groups have called for a ban on the film.

Rajinikanth has defended his comments, and argued against the demand for a ban on the film.

“I don’t see what was wrong in what I had said. I had said that Karnataka should comply with the directives of the Supreme Court. It is not right to demand a ban for this,” he said.

Freedom of expression cannot be curtailed: Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court Tuesday refused to stay the release of the film, citing a similar verdict by the Supreme Court regarding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. The court stated, “Freedom of speech and expression, particularly as a medium of expression in films, cannot be curtailed. The creative content is an insegregable aspect of Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.”

In light of the threats to vandalise theatres and ensure screening is disrupted, the court also directed the state government to increase security.

Karnataka CM appeals to delay release

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, meanwhile, has said that the producers should not release the film “in this kind of atmosphere”, but has said that he will implement the court’s orders.

“According to my observation as an individual, not a chief minister, as a Kannaidaga, I request the producer or distributor of the movie, in this kind of atmosphere, it is not good on their part to release the movie,” he said.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has echoed the Chief Minister’s views.

Kaala producers move HC to ensure smooth release

Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya have moved the Karnataka High Court seeking direction to the state government and KFCC to increase security at theatres and ensure smooth release of the film. The petition states: “After receiving such a certificate, it is the fundamental right of the petitioner under Article 19(1) of the Constitution to exhibit the film.”

Plea in Madras HC over copyright

A man moved the Madras High Court earlier this year, claiming his work has been used in the film without his permission. K S Rajashekaran, in his plea, said his copyright-protected work related to the film’s scenes and songs were used without prior permission. The court has set the next date of hearing on June 16.

